Cathay Care seeks to keep passengers safe

Cathay Pacific has launched Cathay Care, a new protocol that incorporates cleaning, protection and hygiene measures to ensure the safety of both employees and passengers, from check-in to landing.

To minimise contact upon arrival at the airport and guarantee social distancing, all passengers are encouraged to check-in online.

Hand sanitiser and protection screens have been introduced at check-in counters and all Cathay Pacific employees wear a mask and gloves.

There are marked lanes at check-in to help with social distancing.

Cathay Pacific carry out temperature checks on every passenger at the boarding gate and all passengers must wear a face covering during boarding and on board the aircraft.

The disinfection and cleaning protocols of all surfaces on board the aircraft are of an exceptional standard, using disinfectants that kill 99.99 per cent of all viruses and bacteria.

In addition, all Cathay Pacific aircrafts have HEPA filters that filter 99.97 per cent of the particles on board such as viruses or bacteria, completely refreshing the cabin air every three minutes.

This ensures air cleanliness similar to the level of performance used in hospital operating theatres.

All the health and wellbeing measures are available here.

Cathay Pacific’s hub, Hong Kong International Airport is leading the way in protecting travellers.

Throughout the passenger terminal, in addition to increased sanitisation frequency, state-of-the-art sterilisation robots have been deployed to decontaminate surfaces.

High traffic facilities such as handles, railings and seats are being trialled with an antimicrobial coating to protect passengers.

Hong Kong International Airport is also trialling a full-body disinfection channel for staff involved in quarantine and public health duties to give all airport users peace of mind to travel confidently.

The UK transport secretary has recently announced that passengers returning to England from Hong Kong are exempt from self-isolation on arrival.

As Hong Kong’s flag carrier, passengers can fly from London Heathrow through Hong Kong to destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Sydney in Australia, Jakarta in Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Bangkok in Thailand, or Tokyo in Japan.

As countries are lifting travel restrictions, for the month of July the airline will be flying from three European airports: London Heathrow, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.