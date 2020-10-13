Carnival Cruise Line cancels November sailings from Florida

Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests and travel agents that it is cancelling the remaining cruises for the six total ships operating from PortMiami and Port Canaveral for November.

The company has also cancelled five cruises scheduled to operate from Sydney, Australia, before February 8th.

Following the United States Centres for Disease Control’s decision to extend its no-sail order for cruise operations until October 31st, Carnival cancelled all but PortMiami and Port Canaveral cruises for the rest of the year.

It has now determined that November operations will not be feasible.

Carnival continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations, the company said.

Cruises currently scheduled for December from those two homeports remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options.

However, guests booked on cruises in December out of Miami and Port Canaveral still have the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.

In Australia, Carnival is notifying guests and travel agents that five cruises on Carnival Splendor from January 16th have been cancelled.

Those guests will receive the same refund offer.