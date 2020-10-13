Fuzhou Marriott Hotel Riverside opens in China

Marriott International has welcomed the opening of Fuzhou Marriott Hotel Riverside in the capital city of Fujian province, China.

The new hotel is located in the heart of Donghu Digital Town in Changle district, a business and lifestyle hub.

Fuzhou Marriott Hotel Riverside is set to bring sophisticated, intuitively-designed spaces for guests to work, relax and find inspiration during their stay in Fuzhou.

“We are very excited to open Fuzhou Marriott Hotel Riverside, and celebrate the third Marriott brand hotel here in Fujian province,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“Fujian province is fast becoming a destination with immense economic, social and cultural significance, both domestically and globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very pleased to see the robust growth of our signature brand here, as we expand our portfolio to serve the needs of our guests when they travel to this region.”

With over 2,200 years of history, Fuzhou attracts both domestic and international visitors with its rich cultural heritage and traditional crafts as well as its unique local cuisines.

Major attractions include the famous historical street of ten ancient lanes called Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, Drum Mountain and Xichan Temple.

Fuzhou is the capital of Fujian, and makes an ideal base for exploring other areas of the province, including Xiamen, Wuyi Mountain and the famous UNESCO World Heritage-listed Fujian Tulou earthen houses.

Located within easy proximity of many business and leisure facilities, Fuzhou Marriott Hotel is only five minutes’ walk from Fuzhou Future Centre and Fuzhou Digital China Convention and Exhibition Centre, venue for the annual Digital China Summit.

The 318 spacious guest rooms and suites were created to be restful and relaxing sanctuaries for the traveller.

Natural colours, comfortable signature bedding, locally-inspired art elements, luxurious marble-clad bathrooms and other thoughtful in-room amenities combine into spaces where guests can be inspired whether at work, at play or simply at rest.

Each room features an intelligent welcome system which turns on the lights and television and opens the curtains when guests enter the room.