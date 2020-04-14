Carnival cancels all sailings until late June

Carnival Cruise Line has been forced to suspend further sailings following a new ‘no sail order’ from the Unites States Centres for Disease Control & Prevention.

Operations in the United States’ waters of the Atlantic, Pacific or Gulf of Mexico were barred for a further one hundred days last week.

In response, Carnival Cruise Line has extended the suspension of sailings until June 27th at the earliest.

In addition, all San Francisco sailings throughout the year have been axed.

All Carnival Sunrise sailings through to October 19th, as well as all Carnival Legend sailings before October 30th and all Carnival Radiance sailings before November 1st have also been cut.

A statement explained: “Carnival Cruise Line shares the global priorities of health and safety for all.

“We will use this extended pause to continue to take care of the crew that remains on board and continue to bring non-essential crew home.

“We are actively engaged with the industry and our stakeholders on additional protocols that we will be implementing when we resume service.

“We are dedicated to maintaining confidence in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve.”

Passenger booked on cancelled departures are being given the option of receiving full refunds or a 100 per cent cruise credit and $600 on board credit per cabin for cruises of six or more days duration.

“We are communicating directly with our guests and travel agent partners and have worked to minimise the disruption by automating the process so that guests and travel agents can manage their options online,” added a statement.

“Our offices remain closed at the direction of local government, and while our customer contact centre team is now taking calls at home, technology limitations continue to impact productivity and our level of support.”

Carnival Cruise Line owner Carnival Corporation saw its stock rise later week, with news the Saudi sovereign wealth fund had taken a stake in the company.

