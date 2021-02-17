Cambridge Country Club to open this spring

The creation of a new multi-million-pound leisure complex is currently underway at Bourn Golf & Country Club, with the development set to add a new five-star experience to Cambridge.

To signify the arrival of this luxurious offering in the world-famous city, the club will adopt a fitting new name, Cambridge Country Club, when the complex officially opens to the public in the spring.

As part of an 18-month renovation project, the 43,000 square foot complex will include an opulent wellness centre complete with a state-of-the-art gym, luxury spa facilities, stylish new bar and restaurant, fully equipped conference rooms and beautiful function rooms complete with panoramic views overlooking the golf course.

Situated on the outskirts of the city and less than an hour by train from London, Cambridge Country Club is set to become one of the most prestigious destinations in the area.

Visitors looking to embark on the ultimate relaxation experience need look no further than the venue’s new spa facilities which will include a Himalayan salt spa, steam room and sauna situated by luxurious poolside loungers.

This is in addition to five beauty rooms offering a selection of high-end beauty treatments, a nail bar, gentleman’s barbers, and a well renowned dermatology clinic.

Those looking to indulge in the ultimate fitness experience will be able to take advantage of a fully fitted modern gym including top-of-the-range fitness equipment and personal training delivered by fully qualified and highly experienced trainers.

In addition, a fully-stocked Pro and leisure retail outlet will display a range of stylish, designer brands, allowing customers to obtain the ultimate in comfort, style and elegance.

The club director, Louise Rody, said, “We are thrilled to be bringing a London-style five-stat experience to Cambridge in a way which hasn’t been done before.

“After what will have been a difficult year of separation from friends and family, we are looking forward to the unveiling of our new complex and the beginning of a new era for the club.

“We hope that the Cambridge Country Club will quickly become the ‘go-to’ destination to relax, unwind and enjoy meeting socially once again.”