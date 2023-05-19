Cambria Hotels Continues Southeast Expansion with Orlando Opening

Cambria Hotels, part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. family of brands, continues its expansion in top markets with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd.

The new hotel joins the nearby Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport to further the brand’s quest to bring modern accommodations to travelers’ favorite urban destinations.

Located at 6801 Visitors Circle, the 118-room Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd pairs modern design, upscale convenience and amenities with a central location in the International Drive Resort area, near major attractions like Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Disney World. The Orange County Convention Center is just minutes away, making the hotel a convenient choice for business travelers.

“The Orlando area is a go-to destination for vacationers and business travelers alike. With a host of popular attractions, activities, and major corporations located nearby, Orlando Universal Blvd is an ideal location to expand Cambria’s upscale offerings to even more travelers in the region,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, upscale development, Choice Hotels. “We look forward to offering guests the tailored amenities and curated design Cambria is known for in an unbeatable location to help make the most of their time in Orlando.”

The Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd, which participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels, features the following design-forward, locally inspired amenities and experiences that appeal to the modern traveler:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including a rooftop lounge with a 360-degree view of the city and rooftop swimming pool.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush bedding, and Bluetooth Mirrors.

Two onsite restaurants showcasing freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting spaces and a 3,650 square feet event space.

State-of-the-art fitness and business center.

The Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd was developed by Supreme International Hotels Inc. There are currently more than 65 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Detroit and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline. Cambria guests visiting any of these locations and more are able to gain enhanced rewards and benefits through the Choice co-branded, no fee credit card program.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

