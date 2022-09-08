Cambodia wins ‘Asia’s Leading Culture Destination 2022’ award

Mr. Thong Rathsak, Director General of Tourism Development and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Tourism, received the two awards on behalf of the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia.

Cambodia has received two prestigious awards from the World Travel Awards – Asia’s Leading Culture Destination 2022 and Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Prior to the two awards, about 2 million tourists from around the world participated in the election of Cambodia as a cultural tourism destination and the leading youth tourism destination in Asia in 2022.

The awards ceremony was held at the ITE HCMC 2022 International Tourism Fair in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on September 7, 2022.

Mr. Thong Rathsak said that through the implementation of the strategic plan on the opening of vaccinated tourism, policy measures to promote the internal tourism movement 2021-2023, roadmap on the plan to restore and promote tourism in Cambodia during and after the phase of the COVID Crisis, the second phase (Recovery) and based on the strategy of vaccination to attract national and international tourists under the right leadership of Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, has given Cambodia momentum.

International tourists have increased by 580% in the first eight months of 2022 to nearly 1 million.

Mr. Thong Rathsak continued that all international travellers can visit Cambodia through the reopening of Visa-on-Arrival (Free Visa for ASEAN Travelers).

Fully vaccinated tourists can enter by just showing the COVID-19 vaccination card / certificate



For tourists who are not vaccinated, there is just a quick test.

This proves that “Cambodia is a safe tourism destination, providing warmth, clean and green.”