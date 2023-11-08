Calvia Reinforces Its “Calvia 365” Tourism Strategy

“We are resolute in Calvia’s tourism transformation, to spread the benefits throughout the year for both locals and visitors”, says Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, on day one of World Travel Market.

The authorities representing the Mallorcan municipality of Calvia, which comprises the popular tourism resorts of Magaluf, Palmanova, Santa Ponça, Peguera, Portals Nous, el Toro, Costa de la Calma, Cala Vinyes, Cala Fornells and Ses Illetes, have reinforced their tourism strategy which aims to reposition the destination. It aims to reduce seasonal dependency on the summer months by establishing a varied off-season events programme and targeted market segmentation, amplifying the efforts in tourism sub-sectors, such as meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE), to strengthen the shoulder seasons.

“In recent years, our tourism proposition has evolved thanks to new quality product coming to market with new hotel openings such as, ZEL Mallorca and renowned beach clubs like Beso Beach, but also thanks to the public and private sectors joining forces to address some of the tourism challenges in the area. This has been done by repositioning the destination through highlighting its family proposition. Leading hotel group Fergus, for example, has invested 20 million euros into related projects.’

‘Calvia 365’ aligns to other strategies on the island, including that of our island’s capital city, Palma (‘Palma 365), and aims to bring long-term benefits to locals and visitors”, says Amengual.

In 2023, the average length of stay in Calvia was six nights overall, rising to eight nights in areas such as Peguera and Cala Fornells and dropping to five nights in Portals Nous y Bendinat. The average holiday price has increased by between 10 and 15 percent year-on-year since 2022.

