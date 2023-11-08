Re-Furbished Veranda Palmar Beach in Mauritius Promises an Authentic Mauritian Experience

Veranda Palmar Beach in Mauritius has re-opened after an extensive period of re-design and refurbishment. The all-inclusive 3-star hotel, part of Veranda Resorts, promises an immersive and authentic Mauritian experience, where every moment is a step back in time, yet rooted in contemporary comfort.

In celebration of the re-opening, the 3-star hotel is offering an 5% discount on all stays from February 2024 to January 2025*. Rates in February for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 staying on an all-inclusive basis, start from just £249 per night.

Veranda Palmar Beach, set against the backdrop of the serene Belle Mare lagoon, offers more than just a tranquil retreat; it is an invitation to explore, experience, and revitalize in a lush tropical paradise. With its newly unveiled retro-tropical aesthetic, invites guests to traverse through time, immersing them in a meticulously crafted environment that pays homage to the Mauritian beach bungalows of the 70s and 80s. The iconic bean-shaped pool, a signature element from the 70s, becomes a focal point around which the hotel’s design narrative unfolds.

Guests are invited on a culinary adventure at Veranda Palmar Beach, where every meal is a celebration of the rich, flavourful blend that is Mauritian cuisine. The main restaurant, Regatta, is not merely a dining space but a sensory experience that marries the culinary arts with the beauty of the Mauritian landscape. Guests can also dine at Horizon, the beach restaurant with the menu curated by the resort’s chefs, offering a vibrant mosaic of local flavours, international delicacies, and innovative fusion dishes that promise a culinary journey. And the new rum bar, an intimate and cosy space, invites guests to explore the world of this typical island beverage, offering a selection of the finest local and international varieties. There, guests can indulge in expertly crafted cocktails or participate in tasting sessions.

Meanwhile, the spa is a haven where guests can embark on a journey of rejuvenation and relaxation. With treatments and therapies deeply rooted in Mauritian traditions, the spa offers a holistic wellness experience that soothes the mind, body, and soul. The use of local ingredients, such as Mauritian sugar, salt, and essential oils, ensures that each treatment is not only a nod to the local culture but also an authentic and enriching experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the spa, the lagoon beckons, offering a myriad of nautical activities designed to quench the thirst for adventure. Guests can explore the vibrant underwater world through diving, embark on glass-bottom boat excursions, or feel the adrenaline rush with kite surfing on the renowned East Coast. Or, visitors can venture beyond the confines of the hotel and explore the nearby village to experience authentic Mauritius.

Each activity, whether it be on the gentle waves or under the azure skies, is a new chapter, a new adventure, ensures that a stay at Veranda Palmar Beach is as exhilarating as it is soothing.

Meanwhile, the resort’s All-Inclusive (AI) formula has been crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every aspect of the stay, from culinary delights to leisure activities, is taken care of with the utmost precision and care.

For further information on Veranda Palmar, please visit: https://veranda-resorts.com/en/mauritius-hotel-veranda-palmar-beach/