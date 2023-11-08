The Grand Dame of Nassau Returns: British Colonial Set To Make Winter Debut

British Colonial, an iconic Nassau hotel steeped in more than 100 years of local history, will reopen this winter, showcasing a highly anticipated redesign inclusive of its guest rooms, public spaces, amenities, and onsite programs.

The hotel’s 288 newly redesigned rooms, including 25 signature suites, occupy seven floors of the building and feature luxurious marble bathrooms, 50” flat-screen televisions, and desks designed for corporate and business travellers looking to work remotely with ease. Highlights include the spacious Prime Minister Suite and One-Bedroom Suites with adjoining parlours. Additional options include City View, Garden View, Oceanview and Premium Oceanview rooms - though with 21 different layouts due to the building’s unique design, there are very few rooms alike. Detailed wallpaper designs rotate between tropical palms, opaque garden-scapes and historical renderings. Dark wood cabinetry and bold, geometric tiling that offer a nod to the roaring twenties are softly juxtaposed by tropical prints and deep garden green, ocean blue and coral hues emblematic of The Bahamas’ nature.

British Colonial will feature seven food and beverage outlets that include: The Mahogany Club, the hotel’s flagship fine dining restaurant, which is a nod to the regal supper clubs of the early 20th century; Woodes Rogers Tavern, a signature martini bar featuring live music and entertainment; Sakana, a sushi and noodle bar featuring fresh local seafood with Pan-Asian influences; The Red Pearl poolside bar & grill; Burn cigar bar with outdoor patio seating; British Colonial Trading Company, a cafe that serves fresh coffee, pastries, sandwiches and lighter fare; and the Tamarind Marketplace, which offers a full buffet breakfast. Daily breakfast for two is included with each reservation and in-room dining rounds out the property’s food and beverage offerings.

With a tranquil beachfront location, the property lends itself to laidback poolside afternoons; two beach-facing freshwater outdoor swimming pools mirror each other and overlook a 300-foot private white-sand beach, offering a shallow area with floating loungers and private cabanas in addition to a deeper plunge pool. Guests can also browse the Heritage Shoppe, which features locally curated sundries and souvenirs, and relax with perks like valet parking and concierge service.

In addition to these facilities, the hotel will also feature more than 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, accommodating groups of up to 800 guests for corporate and social events. Two outside areas surrounded by lush greenery with sweeping ocean views are complemented by 13 indoor meeting rooms named after prominent figures in Bahamian history. Exceptional pre-function and breakout spaces include airy breezeways with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that invite the local nature inside, the uniquely designed Royal Governor’s Club, which offers an idyllic spot for more intimate private events, and the Churchill Boardroom, which is adorned with painted murals that depict scenes from Nassau’s Colonial era. Second-level event spaces such as the Windsor Ballroom and Queen Elizabeth Ballroom offer a regal aesthetic and have been designed for destination weddings and larger upscale events.

Transporting travellers to a bygone era, British Colonial Nassau offers vibrant examples of Colonial Revival architecture and decor throughout; towering chandeliers, original crown mouldings, and colourful murals depicting scenes from Bahamian history complement its rich jewel-tone colour palette, intricate tile work and palatial touches. Airy, whitewashed public spaces with vaulted ceilings designed to envelop guests in ocean breezes are complemented by elaborate woodwork, bold geometric patterns, and vivid botanical prints that bring a sense of richness. Tall potted plants and lush landscaping highlight the surrounding nature while rattan accents juxtaposed with dark mahogany furnishings pay tribute to The Bahamas past and present for a truly elegant and timeless aesthetic.

British Colonial’s relaxed, yet upscale positioning along with its cultural significance, is reinvigorating downtown Nassau, putting its guests right at the centre of it all with an unparalleled level of service and hospitality. The hotel’s premier oceanfront location on Bay Street is marked by lush grounds and tropical gardens dotted with swaying palms and its proximity to major island landmarks and attractions such as the Nassau Cruise Port, famed straw market, convention centres, and beaches makes it an idyllic home base for business and leisure travellers alike.

For more information, visit www.britishcolonial.com and follow their social media @britishcolonialnassau.