Caesars Entertainment Unveils $5 Million “Emperor Package”

Offering the ultimate race viewing experience for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, Caesars Entertainment is taking it to a whole new level with the “Emperor Package.”

The extravagant package is a one-of-a-kind, $5 million VIP offering unlike anything else. Promising the most curated experience during the inaugural race weekend, this impressive package includes the most luxe collection of amenities along with five-night accommodations in the award-winning Nobu Sky Villa inside Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. With its sweeping views of the racetrack and sitting in the heart of the Grand Prix™ straight away, the villa’s terrace provides unparalleled views of the action.

The Nobu Sky Villa is an expansive 10,300-square-foot, three-bedroom space, expertly designed by the Rockwell Group. Boasting a 4,700-square-foot terrace sitting atop the Nobu Hotel, the outdoor space is perched only 140 feet above the world-famous Strip. Additionally, the terrace includes the ability to host up to 75 guests to watch, celebrate and cheer on what promises to be the race of a lifetime.

Caesars Entertainment has leveraged its roster of celebrity culinary talent to offer an exclusive dining experience that money cannot buy. Michelin-starred restauranteur Chef Nobu Matsuhisa will personally create a special menu and host a private dinner in the Nobu Sky Villa. Guests will feast on Chef Nobu’s signature New Style Japanese cuisine, all the while indulging in the finest sake and Japanese whisky hand selected by Chef.

“Leaning into the unrivaled view the Nobu Sky Villa offers, we have created a package to meet the dynamic energy and prestige this historic weekend of racing will bring to the city,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment. “Tapping into our rich network of amenities and world-class talent, the Emperor Package, mixing unmatched views, direct access and best-in-class service, will be the ultimate experience for some very lucky racing fans that cannot be duplicated.”

The villa’s incredible view is paired with standout service and amenities, including around-the-clock butler service, outdoor Zen Garden with a Japanese onsen tub, media room, billiards table, full bar, outdoor kitchen, sauna and private spa treatment room. Package guests have access to the exclusive Nobu Hotel fitness center and lounge as well as a private elevator and entrance.

In addition to the Nobu Hotel Sky Villa’s notable features, the package will offer access to race festivities and remarkable VIP treatment and experiences, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

12 tickets to the Paddock Club™

The Paddock Club™ is the premier hospitality product across the F1® calendar and includes an all-inclusive food and beverage package as well as access to the Pit Lane Walk and a private Caesars Entertainment space within the Paddock Club™ to enjoy the racing action with bespoke service and accommodations

A private dinner for 12 curated and hosted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in the Nobu Sky Villa

A personal driver and Rolls-Royce for the entirety of the stay

A choice of any spa service for six guests in the villa’s private treatment room by artisans from the award-winning Qua Baths & Spa

Spa services range from the luxurious Qua Signature 24-karat Gold Facial to the Qua Signature Mojave Rain treatment, which incorporates Native American healing traditions using sacred plants and oils

Personal VIP host to coordinate experiences at all Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts, including food and beverage offerings across the city and OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Immediate Seven Star® Caesars Rewards® Tier Status

As an added gift, Caesars Palace will invite the Emperor Package holder and a guest to attend the sold-out and critically acclaimed residency “WEEKENDS WITH ADELE” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

For more information on the Emperor Package, please visit here or for more on Caesars Entertainment’s offerings over race weekend, visit www.caesars.com/events/f1.