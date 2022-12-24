Visa on Arrival resumes offering plenty of opportunity to visit Qatar post Fifa World Cup

Starting December 23, Qatar’s Visa on Arrival policies will be reinstated, replacing Hayya card requirements. Visitors from more than 95 nationalities can enjoy Visa on Arrival and explore the burst of new attractions that have opened in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

With its distinctive combination of cool weather, pristine beaches and authentic warm Arabian hospitality, Qatar’s visitors and residents can continue to experience the unique, family-friendly atmosphere that made this year’s tournament so special and memorable.

From the exquisite cuisines and culture on offer in Souq Waqif and Katara Cultural Village, to soaking up the sights of the Doha Port and Corniche, some of the tournament’s most recognisable hotspots are still open and ready to welcome guests from around the world.

Commenting on the latest travel rules, Haya Al-Noami, Head of Promotions Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “Looking back at the end of a truly remarkable month of celebrations, we are so proud to have hosted some of the year’s most memorable moments. We are confident that Qatar’s iconic attractions, warmth and openness, and infectious enthusiasm will continue to draw in visitors and residents toward the end of the year and into the next.”