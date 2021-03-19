Four Seasons expected to make Mallorca debut in 2023

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Emin Capital, a private equity investment company focused on hospitality and real estate, have confirmed plans for the hotel company to manage the former Hotel Formentor in Mallorca, Spain.

Originally opened in 1929, the existing hotel will undergo extensive renovations before it is unveiled as a Four Seasons in 2023.

The property will offer 110 rooms and suites and is located on a 1,200-hectare (3,000 acre) plot of the Formentor Peninsula, offering access to a pristine beach, as well as a functioning vineyard a short five-minute drive away.

“Following our entry into Spain in 2020, we are very excited to continue this momentum and expand our presence in this important market with a resort in Mallorca, offering guests a unique Four Seasons experience in a top European destination,” said John Davison, chief executive, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“It is a privilege to work alongside Emin Capital to create a new vision for this exceptional property and we look forward to a successful partnership for many years to come.”

Mallorca, the largest of the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, can be accessed via ferry or a short flight from Barcelona, with additional direct flights from many European cities.

Its natural beauty and easy accessibility long established the island as a top tourist destination for European and international travellers.

“Formentor is a landmark of Mallorca in a key and unique setting in the Mediterranean.

“For Emin Capital, the goal of our investment was to protect both, and to reinvigorate the resort with a great luxury brand such as Four Seasons.

“We are committed to implementing sustainable and green initiatives in our revitalisation of this property, while maintaining an exceptional design, facilities and renowned service,” added Jordi Badia, chief executive of Emin Capital.