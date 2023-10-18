Turks and Caicos Islands Retains its Crowns” at World Travel Awards

The Turks and Caicos Islands continues to shine on the global stage, once again clinching the prestigious titles of the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination and the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination at the World Travel Awards’ Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony. This esteemed event unfolded at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Saint Lucia.

The Turks and Caicos Islands has won the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination every single year since 2015 and our world-renowned Grace Bay Beach captured the Best Beach Award from 2012 to 2014. Layered onto this legacy of excellence, TCI has celebrated wins as the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination for five consecutive years.

In addition to these standout accolades, many local partners enjoyed their own individual victories. InterCaribbean Airways was recognized for having the Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew, The Palms for being the Caribbean’s Leading All Suite Hotel, Beaches Turks & Caicos secured the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort title, Amanyara received the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort award, Point Grace stood out as the Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel, Sailrock Resort took home the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort honour, and Ambergris Cay was celebrated as the Caribbean’s Leading Private Island Resort.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Josephine Connolly, expressed her elation and pride, stating, “The ongoing recognition by the World Travel Awards demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence. Being acknowledged across such diverse categories shines a light on the exceptional and varied experiences that the Turks and Caicos Islands offers. We’re wholly committed to nurturing and promoting the pristine paradise that is the Turks and Caicos Islands. We want to ensure our first-time visitors and returning guests are left mesmerized by our natural beauty. While we celebrate these awards, we recognize the journey is continuous. Our vision remains clear – to ensure every traveller to our shores is enveloped in unmatched experiences, leaving with memories they cherish for a lifetime.”

Experience Turks and Caicos, the Turks and Caicos Islands’ newly established Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO), is already marking its significant influence on the Turks and Caicos Islands’ tourism sector. In a collaborative effort, Experience Turks and Caicos and the Ministry of Tourism are gearing up to co-host the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) from October 9th to 13th.

SOTIC, a flagship event in the Caribbean’s travel and tourism domain, assembles leading industry experts, policymakers, partners, and international media. Participants will engage in comprehensive dialogues to address the region’s tourism challenges while formulating dynamic strategies for sustained growth. With a diverse agenda that encompasses everything from media briefings to innovative marketing techniques, the conference stands as a hub for both seasoned experts and emerging voices, offering an invaluable opportunity to immerse in, influence, and understand the nuances of Caribbean tourism.