BROWN’S HOTEL PARTNERS WITH LUXURY FAMILY BRAND, DOCKATOT

Brown’s, a Rocco Forte Hotel in London has partnered with luxury family brand, DockATot (formerly known as Sleepyhead of Sweden) to provide families with extra comfort for their little ones during their stay in the capital.

Families can relax with a selection of DockATot treats, including the beautiful Moses basket, La Maman Wedge nursing pillow, and the renowned Deluxe+ and Grand Docks. For guests staying in one of Brown’s signature suites, the award-winning DockATot tent of Dreams will be on hand to create the perfect space for children to play, read and relax.

DockATot’s enchanting play tents, add a home away from home comfort to Brown’s family suites, creating a play space little ones will simply adore, whilst adding beautifully to the stunning aesthetic Brown’s is known for. Tents, Futons, and cushions galore, little ones transcend their imagination for hours of fun, whilst parents can relax and delight in the luxuries and delicacies found at Brown’s.

The DockATot collection featured at Brown’s comes in an array of Morris & Co. prints, including the iconic Strawberry Thief, Golden Willow boughs, Pink & Rose and DockATot’s own Busy Bees.

Lisa Furuland Kotsianis, Founder of DockATot comments on the partnership, ‘Featuring items from DockATot’s Morris & Co. collection within the historic and striking walls of Brown’s made complete sense. A timeless establishment, known equally for elegant, meaningful décor as well as distinguished comfort. DockATot is at home at Brown’s and as our first hotel partner, I couldn’t think of any other hotel more fitting than Brown’s’.

Stuart Johnson, Managing Director of Brown’s Hotel says, “We are delighted to partner with DockATot as their first hotel partner. Families are at the core of what we do and we always strive to enhance and create special memories for families that choose to stay with us – working with DockATot will only enhance this experience for them.”

Families have always been at the heart of Brown’s, with its Rocco Forte Kids services and facilities available only for their younger guests from the Jungle Book children’s Afternoon Tea to their Little Ones treatment menu at The Spa at Brown’s. A sense of magic and whimsy adorns the hotel and so it is unsurprising that Rudyard Kipling was inspired to pen the Jungle Book within its very walls.