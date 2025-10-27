BROWN’S HOTEL UNVEILS A STORYBOOK CHRISTMAS WITH ENGLISH HERITAGE

This Christmas, Brown’s Hotel — London’s first and most storied five-star hotel — partners for the first time with heritage charity English Heritage. The charitable collaboration celebrates and reimagines Britain’s favourite festive traditions while supporting the care of historic landmarks. Through its partnership with English Heritage, Brown’s shows that true luxury today is defined by connection, to place, to story, and to each other.

Guests are invited to step into a world of wonder with a Christmas that combines the cosy warmth of childhood memories with many memorable moments. From magical horse-drawn carriage rides to private tours of Kenwood, ice skating under the stars, lantern walks and carols, the iconic Rocco Forte hotel offers a quintessentially British Christmas for all.

From 14 November to 1 January 2026, Brown’s Hotel will support English Heritage’s mission to care for more than 400 castles, palaces, gardens and monuments across England. Each stay booked, and every festive afternoon tea enjoyed during this period will contribute to the preservation of these remarkable sites for future generations.

Memorable Moments

As part of its partnership with English Heritage, Brown’s Hotel offers guests the rare privilege of stepping behind the velvet rope at some of London’s most prestigious landmarks. Private tours of Kenwood (featured in the film Notting Hill) reveal masterpieces by Rembrandt and Vermeer, while historian Andy Williamson, author of Brown’s Hotel: A Family Affair, brings to life the stories of Apsley House, Wellington Arch and the Jewel Tower on an exclusive heritage walking tour. Guests may also discover Ranger’s House, famed for its appearances in the period streaming drama Bridgerton, while art lovers are invited to join renowned curator Maeve Doyle for a guided exploration of Mayfair’s hidden galleries Brown’s Hotel has also curated a calendar of festive favourites for all ages — from horse-drawn carriage rides through Green Park and the Mall and VIP access to Winter Wonderland, to visits to the inaugural Buckingham Palace Christmas Market, ice skating at Somerset House and carols at the Royal Albert Hall. Together, these experiences create a Christmas season that is both timeless and new, designed for families, romantics, and the young at heart.

“For many of our guests, especially those visiting from the U.S., a traditional British Christmas is the ultimate holiday experience,” says Richard Cooke, Managing Director, UK & Northern Europe at Rocco Forte Hotels. “This year we’re bringing that vision to life — from personal Christmas trees in key suites to stockings by the fireplace, festive afternoon tea, ice skating, and carols. It’s about creating moments that feel both nostalgic and meaningful.”

A Woodland Wonderland

From the moment guests arrive at Brown’s, they are transported into a storybook enchanted forest by Royal florist Ellie Hartley. A canopy of wreaths adorned with golden bells frames the entrance, while the lobby becomes a narniaesque scape with mossy branches and the soft light of lanterns. In the Drawing Room and in Charlie’s, fireplaces are dressed with garlands of ivy, mistletoe and eucalyptus. Children and adults alike will be charmed by whimsical moss animals peeking out from wooded corners, adding a playful touch to the hotel’s festive landscape.

Gathering around the table is one of the season’s greatest joys, and Brown’s marks the occasion with its renowned Heritage Afternoon Tea, given a festive twist with recipes drawn from the archives of English Heritage. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, celebratory menus bring together traditional favourites and contemporary flair, creating moments to share with loved ones.

Bookings Now Open for the 2025 Festive Season

To book your Christmas stay or to learn more about festive experiences at Brown’s Hotel, visit www.roccofortehotels.com/browns-hotel or contact the Festive Concierge at +44 (0)207493 6020.