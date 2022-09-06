DISCOVER SRA BUA BY KIIN KIIN’S TEMPTING ‘KEMPINSKI’S 125TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JOURNEY’

Commemorating the Kempinski brand’s 125th anniversary, one-Michelin-star restaurant Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is launching an all-new special edition of ‘Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Journey’ menu to mark a celebratory year of excellence. It is led by reputable Michelin-star chef Henrik Yde-Andersen and senior head chef Chayawee Suthcharitchan, who have joined hands in reinventing iconic European menus and incorporating them into a modern-Thai-inspired cuisine to bring back a memorable culinary experience for all discerning guests from 28 September until 31 October 2022.

The ‘Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Journey’ embraces eight invigorating courses from long-established and famous European menu items that were invented by French master chefs around the world. It begins with Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s well-renowned ‘snack and street food’ canapés to welcome guests upon arrival and prepare them for an adventurous gastronomical journey with Chef Henrik throughout his world adventures.

This celebration journey begins with the ‘Bloody Mary’ clear tomato consommé flavoured in an exciting Tom Yum style with tomato chilli sorbet and crisped cake served on the side. The second course is introduced with a healthy selection of ‘Waldorf Salad’ as part of the journey: a pan-fried sole green mango Waldorf salad served with celery, grape, walnut and yum dressing. With inspiration from the world-renowned dish in Germany, the third course serves up the aromatic ‘Currywurst’, recreated with northern Thai-style smoked sausage, served bao-style with Currywurst sauce, crispy onion and peanuts. Be engulfed with aromatic truffle delights with our fourth course, with the ‘Truffle Puff Pastry Soup’, reinvented in Alsace by Paul Bocuse and served at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin restaurant using free-range Thai chicken in ‘Tom Kha’ soup with porcini mushroom and black truffles baked in ramekin.

This leads into an exciting fifth course, with the ‘Salmon Court Bouillon’. This dish was inspired by Auguste Escoffier in Paris, and introduces poached Scandinavian salmon with fresh coriander seeds, young ginger, edible fern and toasted sesame oil. The sixth course showcases the ‘Pommes Purée’, invented by Joel Robuchon, creatively presented as a braised beef massaman curry with potato foam, crispy beef treads, pickled pearl onions and coriander oil.

For the closing of a delicious, wholesome meal, the one-Michelin-star restaurant introduces scrumptious desserts to conclude the experience, starting with the ‘Piña Colada’, initially invented in Puerto Rico. The restaurant reinvents this vintage delight with baked pineapple in lemongrass Thai rum with coconut foam, turmeric coconut ice cream and rum jelly. This series of fine desserts is followed by ‘Crepes Suzette’ from Monaco, served with thin pancakes flambéed with Thai kumquats, cashew nut, macadamia, dry coconut and passionfruit before concluding with the imaginative and very creative petit fours.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s exciting eight-course menu is choreographed with Chef Henrik’s storytelling about his travels around the world, bringing all sights, smells and flavours to the table. This provides guests with the sensation that they are sharing the experiences with him during his travels. Each intricate dish is performed with tremendous passion, inspiring Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin to name this milestone the ‘Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Journey Menu’.

This ‘Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Journey’ set menu is available at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin from 28 September until 31 October 2022, with selections of four courses and six courses for the lunch and eight courses for the dinner. Every eight-course set dinner menu comes with a complimentary limited-edition ‘Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary Lotus Bleu Scent Hand Cream’ (30 ml) gift box set, exclusively curated by Kirinatu Haute Perfume House, as a little gift to enjoy at home.

The ‘Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Journey’ set menus are priced as follows: four courses – THB 2,150++; six courses – THB 3,200++; eight courses – THB 3,900++.

An additional four cold-pressed juice pairings are priced at THB 790++.

Six cold-pressed juice pairings are priced at THB 990++.

Additional wine pairings are priced as follows: four courses – THB 1,700++; six courses – THB 2,500++; eight courses – THB 2,800++.

*All dining prices are exclusive of 7% government tax and a 10% service charge.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is open daily for luncheon from 12:00 noon to 15:00 hrs (last orders for six-course menu at 13:30 hrs and four-course menu at 14:30 hrs), with dinner served between 18:00 hrs and 24:00 hrs (last orders at 21:00 hrs). The restaurant is located on the lobby floor of Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin on +66 (0) 2 162 9000. Email [email protected]

