Brittany Ferries latest vessel takes to water

The next ship to join Brittany Ferries’ fleet will be called Salamanca.

Powered by cleaner liquefied natural gas (LNG), she took to the water for the first-time last week.

Salamanca’s launch ceremony took place at the CMJL shipyard in Weihai, China, where she is under construction.

She is the second of three E-Flexer class ships ordered by Brittany Ferries and will join sister-ship Galicia, when she enters service in the spring of 2022.

Fleet renewal is one of the pillars of Brittany Ferries’ five-year recovery plan.

The investment in new ships was made well before the pandemic began, but a trio of cleaner, more efficient and comfortable vessels will help secure the company’s future ensuring the continuity of passenger and freight services.

“In spite of Brexit and Covid-19 which have cost our company several hundred million euros already, I am resolved to remain on our path towards eco-responsibility and energy transition,” said Jean-Marc Roué, president of Brittany Ferries.

“It is a formal commitment I’ve made - we will continue, despite these crises, to reduce our carbon footprint, to keep on improving our fleet and to contribute to the development of the regions we serve.

“Salamanca is a good illustration of this.

“By renewing our fleet today, we are ensuring a return to growth tomorrow and Brittany Ferries and our partners remain confident in the future.”

Galicia entered service in December.

Salamanca will join her in 2022 with Santoña following in 2023.

Both Salamanca and Santoña will be powered by LNG and will serve the company’s long-distance routes connecting the UK with Spain.

Each E-Flexer vessel promises a significant reduction in air quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

They are also smoother, quieter and benefit from less vibration with better sea handling, to the benefit of passengers.