Brittany Ferries welcomes Galicia to fleet

French and Spanish ferry operator Brittany Ferries has unveiled the latest addition to its fleet, Galicia.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the debut event for the new ship took place virtually, in an online inauguration ceremony – a first for the company.

The brand-new super-ferry, built at the CMJL shipyard in Weihai, China, is the first in a trio of sisterships – and represents a key milestone in Brittany Ferries’ fleet renewal programme.

Galicia’s future sisterships Salamanca and Santoña will arrive in 2022 and 2023.

Galicia is an ‘E-Flexer’ class ferry.

At 215 metres long she is the largest-ever Brittany Ferries ship and will carry over three kilometres of freight and passenger vehicles.

“Galicia’s arrival marks the start of a bright new future for Brittany Ferries,” said Brittany chief executive, Christophe Mathieu.

“When we ordered her, we could never have imagined the current pandemic situation and its impact on trade, travel and tourism.

“But she is our symbol of hope and optimism, and above all our confidence in a much brighter future on the horizon.”

He added: “Our customers demand modern, comfortable and environmentally-friendly sea travel. We can only meet their expectations by introducing new, advanced and innovative ships.

“Galicia is a vital first step in our fleet renewal programme, and proof of our ongoing commitment to our customers, partners and colleagues in the years to come.”

Galicia will serve routes linking Portsmouth and Santander (northern Spain) and Portsmouth and Cherbourg (Normandy).

The ship has also been designed with the environment and efficiency in mind.

Particular attention has been given to Galicia’s fuel-efficient propulsion plant and its long, slender hull and bow, with fine lines giving excellent seakeeping in all weathers, and a significantly lower emissions footprint compared to other ships of a similar size.

Galicia will make its first commercial crossing between Santander and Portsmouth on December 2nd.