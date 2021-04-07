Brittany Ferries opens 2022 bookings early

Brittany Ferries has opened its books for 2022 reservations.

The move comes three months earlier than normal and is partly designed to meet customer demand for holidays next year.

The line said it also aims to deliver reassurance to those who hold 2021 reservations, should a return to international travel be delayed.

“We share the prime minister’s optimism that international travel will be back on the menu by May 17th,” said Paul Acheson, sales and marketing director Brittany Ferries.

“But we also know that many travellers may be concerned about the situation in the countries we serve.

“Opening early means we cover all bases.

“We can serve those wishing to book ahead, offering the best choice for 2022 sailings.

“We can also bring flexibility and reassurance for those with a 2021 booking who may wish to amend their reservation at some point in the weeks ahead.”

The launch will come in two phases, starting today.

In phase one, most Brittany Ferries routes to France and Spain will open, covering services extending to November 2022.

The list includes ferries linking Portsmouth with Caen and St Malo, Portsmouth and Plymouth with Santander, and Cork with Roscoff.

Other routes will be open for sale too, but for now these will be limited to services operating into March next year.

For more details visit the official website.