BRITS SAFEGUARD THEIR SUMMER HOLIDAY WITH SAVVY EVERYDAY SAVINGS AND PANDEMIC FUNDS

Over half of Brits (56%) say the pandemic changed their views on travel with over a third saying they put more value on enjoying life and prefer to make lifelong memories over spending their money on material items

As well as using their pandemic savings, Brits are choosing to save on takeaways (45%), dinners and drinks out (42%) and clothing & accessories (30%) and are shifting toward more budget friendly airlines this summer

This focus on travel is set to continue with 9 in 10 Brits saying they will travel more or about the same in 2024

British holidaymakers are prioritising trips abroad more than ever, despite the cost-of-living according to new research of 2,000 British adults by easyJet and released today.

New data reveals that as well as the current economic climate not deterring Brits from their holidays, in fact it shows they are placing even more value on travel than before.

Value of the Holiday

Nearly six in 10 Brits (57%) say that despite the cost-of-living, they will always protect their summer holiday. New research finds that travelling is now in fact considered more important with people (45%) needing something to look forward to and 37% needing to get a break away from home and work life.

As a result, four in five (80%) of Brits said they will still be taking a holiday this summer. Europe is the top spot for British holidaymakers with two-thirds (74%) heading there this summer, with Spain (23%), Greece (9%) and France (5%) the most popular destinations

Research finds that the majority of Brits (87%) will spend more or about the same on holidays this year than last year despite the cost-of-living, with many placing high value on taking a break (42%) and believing making memories are more important than anything (37%).

Post Pandemic Trends

Over half of Brits (56%) say that the pandemic has changed their views on travel with over a third (35%) saying that they now put more value on enjoying life.

Nearly one in three (30%) Brits say that they used to take travel for granted but following the pandemic restrictions now want to make the most of it.

That’s why almost a quarter (23%) say that they are even travelling more than before the pandemic with half of them (48%) saying that they now value experience more than items. Over two-fifths (46%) say that they need more breaks from day-to-day life and a similar number (39%) say that they want to make up for the years they couldn’t travel.

In fact, nearly half of Brits (47%) made savings during the pandemic and are now using that money to spend on travelling.

Safeguarding the summer holiday

Four in five (82%) Brits are currently saving on the likes of takeaways (45%), dinners and drinks out (42%) and clothing & accessories (30%) to make sure they can safeguard their summer holiday.

If Brits had a choice, they would prefer to spend their money on their summer holiday (66%) versus house renovations (49%), a new car (39%) or a home office (16%).

More than two thirds of holidaymakers are also being more cost effective when it comes to travelling this year (65%) by booking more budget friendly hotels and resorts (27%) and nearly half (45%) of Brits will be more likely to book flights with a low-cost carrier than before the pandemic.

CEO Johan Lundgren said:

“The summer holiday has always been the highlight of the year for so many, giving people and families the chance to get away, spend time together relaxing and making lifelong memories.

The pandemic has meant that travel is once again highly valued, sitting firmly as the number one priority for household discretionary spend. And rather than the cost of living dampening demand, instead it seems travel is more important than ever, with more customers opting for airlines like easyJet which promise the best value.”

Future

Looking ahead to next year, this focus on travel is set to continue with 9 in 10 Brits say they will travel more or about the same in 2024.