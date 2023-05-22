China Airlines Expands Southern Taiwan Network

China Airlines expects the relaxation of border restrictions in Taiwan and South Korea to boost Taiwanese tourism and business travel to Korea.

People in southern Taiwan will soon be able to enjoy the convenience of the new Kaohsiung-Seoul (Gimpo) route with three weekly return flights from July 6 onwards. China Airlines is offering Economy Class return air fares starting from TWD 8,200 (before tax) and bookings are now available.

The exclusive Kaohsiung-Seoul (Gimpo) route will be flown every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday by the 737-800 aircraft. The outbound flight CI184 will take off from Kaohsiung International Airport at 2:30PM and arrive at Gimpo International Airport at 6:15PM; The inbound flight CI185 will take off at 7:15PM local time and return to Kaohsiung International Airport at 9:15PM Taiwan time. Gimpo International Airport’s proximity to Seoul city center puts travelers within easy reach of Hongdae, Myeong Dong, N Seoul Tower and other popular downtown attractions. China Airlines hopes the new route will make Korea more accessible for personal or business travel to people in southern Taiwan. It should also attract more Korean travelers to southern Taiwan.

China Airlines is actively increasing the number of flights that depart from Kaohsiung to better serve people in southern Taiwan. The Kaohsiung-Seoul (Incheon) route has increased from five to seven weekly flights in April. The launch of the Kaohsiung-Seoul (Gimpo) route on July 6 2023 will add three more weekly flights and bring the total number of weekly flights between Kaohsiung and Seoul to ten. Kaohsiung currently also operates seven weekly flights to Tokyo (Narita), seven weekly flights to Osaka, five weekly flights to Bangkok, five weekly flights to Shanghai (Pudong), three weekly flights to Xiamen, and seven weekly flights to Hong Kong. The Manila route has increased from three to four weekly flights from April onwards, and two weekly flights to Shenzhen has introduced on April 20, 2023. Kaohsiung will eventually have up to 50 flights per week to major Asian cities.

All-New A321neo Fleet Joins Kaohsiung Routes

To provide people in southern Taiwan with a great flying experience, China Airlines is also assigning its all-new A321neo passenger aircraft to Kaohsiung’s Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, and Seoul (Incheon) routes. The A321neo cabin features spacious seating, ultra-large high-resolution displays, high-speed Wi-Fi, and free text messaging service. The 737-800 cabin has also been upgraded with a new wireless entertainment system. Travelers can connect to the aircraft platform with their smart phones and other personal smart devices to watch movies and listen to music for free. The new routes, new fleet, and new services are expected to revitalize aviation services in southern Taiwan.

