A message to Delta SkyMiles members from CEO Ed Bastian: More to enjoy this summer

There’s an energy in the air. It’s a feeling of joy and anticipation for the summer ahead. And with more than 1,500 weekly flights to 80 international cities this season, including brand-new routes like New York-JFK to Geneva and Atlanta to Nice, the world is ripe for exploration.

We deeply value the trust you place in us to get you to your destination safely and on time. We’ve spent months preparing for this busy travel season, investing heavily to ensure our team of 90,000 worldwide is ready to deliver a reliable, high-quality experience, paired with the signature warmth and compassion you’ve come to expect when you fly with us.

Whether you’re embarking on a new adventure or returning to a favorite summer spot, here are some things to look forward to this season.

A MORE CONNECTED JOURNEY

Fast, free Wi-Fi is now available on most domestic flights, so as a SkyMiles Member, you can browse, stream or message just like you would on the ground. And as our Delta Sync Exclusives experience rolls out, you’ll soon be able to unlock even more relevant and tailored content, plus other offers from brands you know and love. We also have the most seatback screens of any U.S.-based carrier by far, with countless options to keep you entertained. And you can expect to see free Wi-Fi on all international and regional flights by the end of 2024.

Starting in June, you can also look for a special documentary on board called “The Steepest Climb.” It’s a behind-the-scenes story featuring the heroic efforts of Delta people to carry us safely through the pandemic. It’s a project that’s near and dear to my heart, and I’d encourage you to give it a viewing while you’re on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

AN ELEVATED EXPERIENCE, ON THE GROUND AND IN THE AIR

If you’ve flown through Los Angeles, Chicago-O’Hare or New York-LaGuardia lately, you’ve experienced first-hand the investments that we’ve made to transform our airports from coast to coast. We’ve also taken measures to reduce the volumes in our Delta Sky Clubs, including robust expansion plans and beautiful new Clubs in Minneapolis, Chicago and Kansas City, with a second Club in New York-JFK opening later this summer. And we’re trying out a new “on the go” Club experience in select cities, a convenient food and beverage option for Delta Sky Club customers who are short on time.

On board, we’re delivering purpose-driven products that are better for you, our communities and the planet. We’ve introduced healthy snacks across the plane and kid-friendly meals for our youngest travelers. In Delta Premium Select, we’re now serving Delta One-inspired meals on eco-conscious dining ware and have expanded our popular, artisan-crafted Someone Somewhere amenity kits that have helped bring more than 1 million hours of paid work to rural communities in Mexico. And if you’re looking to treat yourself, customers flying in Delta One can enjoy premium rosé and the return of our beloved dessert cart on international flights.

DIGITAL TOOLS FOR A SMOOTH JOURNEY

There are many tools available right at your fingertips to ensure a smooth journey, and to assist you if your plans change. You can adjust your flight directly in the Fly Delta app, on delta.com, or by using our Messaging feature for more assistance. The Fly Delta app will also allow you to check in, select or upgrade your seat on most flights, and get your boarding pass to make your travel day that much simpler.

At the airport, keep an eye out in select cities for digital ID lanes that enable a touchless experience as you check bags and move through security with TSA PreCheck.

As we continue to elevate Delta’s world-class travel experience, our top priority has never changed: That you arrive at your destination safe, on time, with your bags – having experienced the warmth and professionalism of our people along the way. Last year Cirium recognized Delta as the most on-time airline in North America for the second year in a row – a strong foundation we’ve built on to ensure a great summer ahead.

We’ve recruited and trained more than 25,000 Delta people to meet the rise in demand and have incorporated learnings from last summer into our crew scheduling, with more pilots standing by to fly when needed. We’ve invested heavily in aircraft maintenance in key cities around the world so we can more quickly address any mechanical issues to get you on your way. And we’re continuing to partner with the Federal Aviation Administration to help minimize delays and cancels due to weather and congested airspace.

We’re ready to serve you this summer, and we can’t wait to see you in the skies. Thank you for your continued loyalty and the trust you place in us to connect you to the people and places you love most.

Sincerely,

Ed Bastian