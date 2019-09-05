Brits preparing for record Christmas getaway

The Christmas Trip Tracker survey from VisitEngland has revealed that 14.5 million Brits are definitely planning an overnight trip in the UK during Christmas and New Year, bringing an estimated £2.9 billion boost to the economy.

Released today, the figures are the highest since this survey began in its current form in 2012.

The survey shows an increase on last year’s results, when 13.4 million Brits planned to take an overnight trip in the UK during the festive season.

In 2017 the figure was 11.1 million and in 2016 it was 11.7 million.

Tourism minister, Helen Whately, said: “It is great that so many people are planning a UK trip this Christmas.

“It’s good news for jobs and businesses within the tourism sector and a boost to the economy.”

Popular seasonal activities Brits plan to do include going out for a meal (45 per cent), shopping at post-Christmas sales (38 per cent) and visiting a Christmas market (34 per cent).

Almost one in four people (24 per cent) will participate in outdoor activities such as walking or cycling.

VisitEngland director, Patricia Yates, said: “Tourism businesses across the length and breadth of the UK will be looking forward to a good Christmas season delivering economic growth as we start the new decade.

“It is no wonder Brits are being tempted to explore their own backyard with the ease and convenience and the quality on offer.

“Right across the country visitors will find festive activities to enjoy no matter what the weather.

“From seasonal experiences visiting Christmas markets to wintry beach walks with four legged friends and family or cultural attractions in our vibrant cities, holidaying at home continues to be a great choice.”

Tourism is worth £127 billion annually to the UK economy, creating jobs and boosting economic growth across its nations and region.