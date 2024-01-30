BRITISH AIRWAYS’ NEW ROUTES 2024

British Airways has announced the launch of various long-haul and short-haul routes from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Edinburgh for 2024. In addition, the national flag carrier is returning to London Stansted for the first time since the pandemic as it continues to increase the choice available to its customers globally.

London Heathrow:

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 20 April 2024

Famous for its towering architecture, rich culture, desert landscapes, magnificent beaches and world-class attractions, this Middle Eastern metropolis is enjoyed by those looking for an eclectic mix of culture, relaxation and adventure.

British Airways will launch daily flights to Abu Dhabi this year, following a four-year hiatus. The route will begin operating on 20 April 2024, serving the UAE’s capital on a year-round basis from London Heathrow.

Flights will be available from £449 return.

Izmir, Turkey: 18 May 2024

Izmir is a city on Turkey’s Aegean coast which is well-known for its sandy beaches in addition to a rich archaeological and historic heritage. Izmir will join Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman to become the fifth Turkish destination on the British Airways network.

The route launches on 18 May 2024, and flights will depart weekly from London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 on Saturdays.

Flights will be available from £146 return.

London Gatwick:

Agadir, Morocco: 31 March 2024

Agadir joins Marrakech to become the second Moroccan destination on British Airways’ route map. This will be the first time in more than a decade that Agadir has been available to British Airways customers.

Agadir is a coastal destination that enjoys 300 days of sunshine per year offering beaches, golf courses and water sports alongside the opportunity to experience cultural landmarks, such as Agadir Kasbah.

The four-times weekly flight will be operated by British Airways’ Gatwick short-haul subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, from 31 March 2024.

Flights will be available from £138 return.

London Stansted:

Travellers choosing to fly from London Stansted next summer have a new premium airline option, as British Airways returns to the north-east London airport. Operated by British Airways’ subsidiary BA Cityflyer, weekend flights will be available to Florence, Ibiza and Nice on its Embraer 190 aircraft.

This will be the first time that British Airways has offered scheduled flights from Stansted since before the global pandemic, and it will become the fourth London airport to be served by the flag carrier.

Florence, Italy: 18 May 2024

In the heart of Tuscany sits Florence, the birthplace of the Renaissance. Florence’s iconic Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral is one of the many attractions that creates an artistic and cultural atmosphere within this city.

British Airways will be flying to Florence on weekends, departing Sundays, in addition to regular flights from London Heathrow and London City airport.

Flights will be available from £82 return.

Ibiza, Spain: 18 May 2024

Whether it be partying into the early hours of the morning in the island’s town centre or having a quiet family holiday on the northern coast, Ibiza offers fun as well as relaxation.

British Airways will be flying to Ibiza on weekends, departing Sundays, in addition to regular flights from London Heathrow, London City and London Gatwick.

Flights will be available from £72 return.

Nice, France: 18 May 2024

Boasting beautiful architecture, beaches and views, Nice is the perfect destination for either a weekend getaway or a summer holiday. London Stansted will be flying to Nice on weekends, departing Sundays, in addition to regular flights from London Heathrow, London City and London Gatwick.

Flights will be available from £86 return.

Edinburgh:

British Airways recently announced two new routes from Edinburgh Airport, which will operate in Summer 2024. For the first time, the flag carrier will offer twice-weekly flights from Edinburgh to San Sebastian in Spain’s Basque Country and weekly flights to Olbia in northeast Sardinia, Italy. Flights will be operated by BA Cityflyer on its Embraer 190 aircraft for the summer season.

San Sebastian, Spain: 25 May 2024

Known for its stunning beaches, quaint old town and world-renowned cuisine, San Sebastian attracts those who enjoy great food, cultural exploration and seaside living. The city is particularly celebrated for its Michelin-starred restaurants and vibrant pintxos bars, offering a diverse array of Basque dishes.

The flights will launch on 25 May 2024 and operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Flights will be available from £164 return.

Olbia, Sardinia, Italy: 25 May 2024

Olbia, on the northeastern coast of Sardinia, is known for its historical significance, idyllic beaches and crystal-clear waters. The city is also recognised for its vibrant local markets, such as the Mercato di San Benedetto, where visitors can immerse themselves in the flavours of Sardinian cuisine through fresh produce, seafood, and traditional specialties.

The service will launch on 25 May 2024 and depart weekly on Saturdays.

Flights will be available from £176 return.

