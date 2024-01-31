ITB Berlin 2024: A strong focus on Travel Technology

More than in almost any other sector, change and innovation have always been the tourism industry’s driving forces – so it is no coincidence that from 5 to 7 March at ITB Berlin 2024 the Travel Technology segment again occupies a standout role. More than 30 international providers are presenting their forward-looking products and ideas in a total of five halls (5.1, 6.1, 7.1c, 8.1 and Hall 10.1, as before the pandemic) at the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show. The exhibitor spectrum ranges from well-known industry heavyweights to aspiring startups and spans the entire technology value chain. Among them are Amadeus, Sabre, Bewotec, ICEX España, Business Iceland and Business France. Organised in collaboration with the partners GIATA, the Travel Tech Café and Travelport in Hall 5.1 and the Travel Lounge in Hall 6.1 are places where technology fans can exchange knowledge.

A wide-ranging programme on the eTravel Stage in Hall 6.1., which this year features the new AI and Digital Destination theme tracks, plus more audience space, rounds off the many events.

Learning from Travel Tech experts: the ITB Berlin eTravel Stage

The eTravel Stage at the ITB Berlin Convention is a thinktank and ideas factory all in one. On all three days of the show it will be the platform for outstanding keynote speeches, impressive pitches and informative panel discussions on travel technology. Visitors can look forward to a wide range of highlights presented by leading travel tech experts. A selection can be found below:

Tuesday, 5 March, 11.15 a.m.

’Beyond the Buzz - What are the Key Technology Trends Shaping Travel” – moderator Lea Jordan (co-founder of techtalk travel and member of the ITB Board of Experts) talks to Mirja Sickel (VP Hospitality Distribution at Amadeus) and Andy Washington (general manager, EMEA at the Trip.com Group) about travel technology trends – what is simply hype and what can really be achieved?

Tuesday, 5 March, 2.30 p.m.

At the panel entitled ’Hotel Technology Trends (or Hypes?) - Cutting the Noise’, in conversation with moderator Lea Jordan, Kevin King (CEO, Shiji International), XinXin Liu (president of H World Group) and other industry visionaries offer an insight into important hospitality industry trends. Hotel managers can find out how to navigate the complex world of hotel technology and successfully master the digital transformation.

Day one of eTravel Stage events at the convention is sponsored by Global Travel Tech. The company is also hosting a hotly awaited panel with its partners Skyscanner, Amadeus, Expedia Group and Booking.com.

Wednesday morning, 6 March

On day two the focus is initially on the Technology, Tours & Activities theme track. Events include a keynote speech by Schubert Lou (COO, trip.com), who will highlight Chinese travellers’ preferences for international tours and activities. In addition, ’Outlook for Experiences’ features the latest research findings of the tech platform Arival, and discussions with leading industry players, including Nishank Gopalkrishnan, (CCO, TUI Musement) and Kristin Dorsett (CPO, Viator).

Charlotte Lamp Davies (founder of the consultancy A Bright Approach): “The Technology, Tours & Activities theme track at ITB Berlin 2024 promises a morning full of fascinating insights and outstanding contributions by opinion-formers and major players.“

Wednesday, 6 March, 3.45 p.m.

The new AI theme track features an interview with Dr. Patrick Andrae (CEO, Home To Go): ’How AI is reshaping travel searches and bookings’. Home To Go was quick to recognise the advantages of AI and has incorporated it in its complex technology for comparing prices and bookings. While customers can only see a smart chatbot, Dr. Patrick Andrae takes viewers on a tour of AI-driven technology at his company.

Thursday, 7 March, 10.30 a.m.

Charlie Li, CEO, TravelDaily China, will moderate the panel entitled ‘Taking Notes - Lessons from Asia’s Digital Frontier’, where leading players in the Chinese travel market share their views and observations with Vivian Zhou (vice president, Jin Jiang International) and Bai Zhiwei (CMO, Tongcheng Travel) as well as other guests.

Thursday, 7 March, 11.00 a.m.

’Camping goes digital’ – in his keynote speech Michael Frischkorn (CPO & CTO, PiNCAMP) talks about the status quo and future of the camping market.

Thursday, 7 March, 2.30 p.m.

The new Digital Destination theme track specifically targets destinations in German-speaking countries. Alexa Brandau, head of Mediamanagement, and Richard Hunkel, head of Open Data & Digital Projects at the German National Tourism Board (DZT), offer an insight into the Open Data project. The discussion also focuses on innovations that inspire this technology. The winners of the DZT Thin(gk)athon present their solution: an AI-based method for collecting information from open data records.

Thursday, 7 March, 4.15 p.m.

‘Finally understanding guests: from guest card to digital wallet’ – in his keynote speech Reinhard Lanner (strategy adviser, Travel & Hospitality, Workersonthefield), explains how efficient data management works for a perfect personalised approach to guests.

Full details of the programme at the ITB Berlin Convention 2024 can be found at itb.com/itb-convention-program.