British Airways launches new collectable range of Business Class amenity kits

British Airways has launched brand-new amenity kits in its Club World (long-haul business class) cabin at London Gatwick, part of a new partnership with luxury British wellness specialist anatomē.

The amenity kits are on offer to customers travelling in Club World from Gatwick from 26 October 2025. There will be four unique and bold designs from British artists in the range for customers to collect, as the flag carrier continues to push the brand and customer experience forward, celebrating British originality, creativity and relaxation at 35,000ft.

The amenity kit includes a bespoke 10ml moisturiser and a 3ml multi balm from anatomē, produced especially for British Airways, as well as ear plugs, a dental kit, an eye mask and socks. Exclusive and limited edition, the range of travel pouches are set to become immediately sought after, and used again and again by customers.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “At British Airways we’re always looking to innovate for our customers, and, like our new global lounge concept and cabins, as well as our marketing campaigns and safety videos, we set out to signal a new direction, creating something bold and original, modern and unexpected that would surprise and delight our customers. We’re confident we’ve achieved that with this collaboration with outstanding homegrown British talent and wellness products by anatomē.

“The kits have been designed to be enjoyed during and after the flight. They’re ideal for reuse – whether as a travel pouch or an everyday carry-all. We’ve worked with anatomē to choose products that are both ultra-hydrating and relaxing, and we can’t wait to share them with our customers on board.”

Modern British wellness

Anchored in scent and guided by the expertise of aromachologists, every formulation is crafted with thoughtful precision to nurture both body and mind.

The botanical multi balm is formulated with a blend of botanical extracts and essential oils to provide nourishment, providing the perfect skincare addition when travelling. Ultra-hydrating, it is infused with organic shea butter, rosemary oil and vitamin E, and suitable for all skin types.

The hydrating moisturiser is deeply nourishing and designed to help skin stay refreshed, ideal for use inflight. Developed with a unique blend of essential oils, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, the moisturiser makes skin feels calm and deeply hydrated.

Designed with purpose

British Airways’ new anatomē products have been made using recyclable aluminium packaging, removing 26.5 tonnes of single use plastic each year.

The bags are made of fully recycled fabric, while the socks are made from recycled polyester and the dental kits and earplugs are paper wrapped, with bamboo toothbrushes included.