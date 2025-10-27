MGallery Collection and Patience Capital Group ascend over Japan’s Twin Peaks

MGallery, Accor’s boutique collection of storied hotels, is proud to announce the signing of Madarao Kogen Hotel and Lime Resort Myoko in Japan. Both properties are part of a strategic partnership with Patience Capital Group, a real estate and private equity investment management firm recognized for its investments in tourism-related assets across Japan.

“Madarao Kogen Hotel and Lime Resort Myoko joining MGallery Collection represents a new chapter for our collection in Asia - places where nature, design, and culture converge. In partnership with Patience Capital Group, we are proud to bring MGallery’s spirit of memorable and meaningful travel to the Japanese Mountains, combining authenticity, sophistication, and well-being in one of the country’s most inspiring destinations.”

— Maud Bailly, CEO Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems

Madarao Kogen Hotel – MGallery Collection: Alpine luxury on Mt. Madarao

Nestled within the heart of the Japan Alps at the northern most part of Nagano Prefecture, Mt. Madarao offers an exceptional retreat in every season. Perched along its scenic slopes, Madarao Kogen Hotel – MGallery Collection marks MGallery’s debut in Japan’s iconic snow region. Celebrated for its abundant and high quality powder snow or “Madapow” and 15 official tree-skiing courses — the most of any resort in Japan — Madarao Mountain Resort is a choice destination, especially for ski enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The existing property will undergo a comprehensive transformation, with its reopening anticipated in late 2027. The resort is planned to offer 80 guest rooms, ranging from standard rooms and deluxe rooms to suites designed to blend Alpine-style comfort with Japanese minimalism, where guests can enjoy a range of signature dining options, including multiple restaurants, a lobby lounge, an offsite “Ski Diner” at the crossroads of the ski runs, and a destination pool bar. Additional facilities planned include conference facilities, hot springs, onsen baths, shops, ski rental services, ensuring an immersive leisure and wellness experience.

Lime Resort Myoko – MGallery Collection: Wellness at the base of Mt. Myoko

Mt. Myoko at 2,454 metres, offers breathtaking views throughout all four seasons. In winter, the area is renowned for some of the heaviest snowfall in Japan—averaging 13.4 meters annually—and features one of the country’s longest ski runs at 8.5 kilometers with a vertical drop of 1,124 meters, attracting ski enthusiasts from around the world.

Located near the base of Mt. Myoko within the beautiful Myoko-Togakushi Renzan National Park, is Lime Resort Myoko – MGallery Collection. This existing property will be transformed into a modern wellness-focused resort, and is expected to have 38 rooms and open by Winter 2026. Guests at the resort will enjoy restaurants, and a lounge café & bar, complemented by onsen facilities, a fitness area, and a kids club.

Connected resorts with year-round experiences and convenient accessibility

The two resorts are located just 30 minutes apart and will be connected via a dedicated shuttle service, enhancing guest mobility and linking the properties to Patience Capital Group’s leisure assets in the region, including Myoko Suginohara Ski Resort and Nagano Dunes Golf Club. Other attractive destinations nearby include Togakushi Shrine, Naenataki Falls, Numanohara Wetlands, Lake Nojiri and Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park. Both resorts will cater to strong winter demand while offering numerous year-round activities such as skiing, hiking, cycling, and forest bathing. The resorts are also approximately a three-hour drive or two-hour train ride from Tokyo.

A visionary partnership

Renovations at both resorts will prioritize sustainability, integrating local materials and energy-efficient technologies while respecting the natural contours and heritage of the sites.

Patience Capital Group aims to elevate Myoko and Madarao to international prominence as a premier four-season mountain destination with a distinct identity, with these two MGallery resorts forming an integral part of this vision.

“Our partnership with Accor reflects our shared belief in the long-term potential of mountain tourism in Japan. Together with MGallery’s global reach and excellence in design and operations, we aim to redefine the standard for four-season resort living — blending nature, culture, and hospitality to position Myoko and Madarao amongst the world’s leading mountain resort destinations.”

— Ken Chan, Founder, CEO and CIO of Patience Capital Group

“Following the successful opening of our first MGallery in Japan last year in Sapporo, we are proud to collaborate with Patience Capital Group and expand our collection with two new MGallery mountain resorts in Japan. These two signings perfectly embody MGallery’s ambition to grow in authentic destinations where nature, culture, and sophistication come together. After Valmorel in the French Alps, this marks another milestone in our strategy to bring the distinctive spirit of MGallery to exceptional mountain settings around the world.”

— Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems

MGallery in Asia-Pacific

With over 120 boutique hotels worldwide, MGallery continues its selective expansion in iconic destinations. Following the 2024 opening of Hôtel Sosei Sapporo – MGallery Collection, the signings of Madarao Kogen Hotel – MGallery Collection and Lime Resort Myoko – MGallery Collection mark the second and third MGallery addresses in Japan, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to authentic, story-driven luxury experiences in exceptional natural environments. With 38 MGallery hotels across Asia Pacific and China as of June 2025 — representing 39% of the brand’s network and over 5,200 rooms — MGallery continues to grow its footprint in the region, most recently with the opening of The Brighton – MGallery Collection in early October.