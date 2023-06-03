BRITISH AIRWAYS BECOMES LATEST AIRLINE TO OPERATE TO İSTANBUL SABIHA GÖKÇEN

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen has become the latest destination to join British Airways’ network, with the inaugural flight touching down on the Anatolian side of Istanbul on Thursday 1 June 2023.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport has become a hub adding three more destinations this June to its extensive network. These include London Heathrow (LHR), Rhodes (RHO) and Mytilene (MJT), Greece.

Sabiha Gökçen serves 154 destinations located across 51 countries via flights operated by 45 airlines. The first four months of 2023 saw the City Airport handle almost 14 million passenger movements.

To celebrate the airport’s namesake, the world’s first female fighter pilot, Ms. Sabiha Gökçen herself, British Airways opted for an all-female flight crew, with Captain Jessica Telford and First Officer Kerry Bennett operating the inaugural flight.

British Airways’ Head of Corporate Sales in Europe, Elisabeth Ruff said: “As we continue our investment programme into new products, services, and technology, we’re excited to open up even greater connectivity between two of the world’s leading cities, Istanbul and London.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Berk Albayrak, CEO, Sabiha Gökçen Airport, said: “British Airways has become the 45th airline to operate to Sabiha Gökçen and now our passengers can benefit from its extensive global route network. British Airways serves 200 destinations in more than 65 countries and with their large fleet and renowned services, the addition of this route will undoubtedly further enhance the travel experience of our guests.”

Return fares start from £368 in Club Europe (British Airways’ business class cabin) and £130 in Euro Traveller (economy).

British Airways customers have access to one of the world’s most extensive flight networks, both domestically and internationally, offering flights to and from central airports at convenient times and through its sustainability programme, BA Better World, the airline is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.