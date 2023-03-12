Spirit Airlines Launches Daily Flights from Norfolk International Airport to Top Florida Destination

Virginia is for travel lovers, and now there’s even more to love as Spirit Airlines launches service at Norfolk International Airport (ORF). The carrier kicked off its new service with daily routes to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), giving Norfolk travelers More Go to top leisure destinations in Florida.

“Our Norfolk Guests are in for a great ride when they discover our low fares and convenient nonstop flights to two popular destinations boasting amusement parks, beaches and attractions,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We can’t wait to welcome Norfolk travelers onboard, and look forward to investing in the airport and the community through the Spirit Charitable Foundation.”

“We have sought Spirit Airlines service at Norfolk International Airport for quite some time,” said Mark Perryman, President and CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority. “These new flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale are already being well received, and we anticipate great success.”

This month marks the airline’s fifth anniversary serving the state of Virginia after entering Richmond (RIC) in March 2018. One-stop connection options can take Virginia Guests even further with destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We’re growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other roles across the company. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

