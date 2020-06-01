World Ski Awards launches #ReStart initiative
World Ski Awards has unveiled a new initiative that aims to galvanise the recovery efforts of the global ski tourism industry in the wake of Covid-19.
#ReStart will serve as a resource of information, practical advice, marketing and PR support, and a platform to aid the recovery of ski businesses. By bringing the industry together, the collective campaign aims to enable it to emerge from the crisis stronger.
#ReStart offers ski companies a complimentary platform to showcase themselves in these challenging times to its global audience of both the ski industry and the ski consumer.
The World Ski Awards team will create a free promotional platform for participating organisations within worldskiawards.com. Free features include:
- A 150-word company overview.
- Image gallery to showcase each organisation.
- Streaming YouTube promo video.
- Press article to highlight business.
- Posting to World Ski Awards social media channels.
- Feature within monthly newsletter.
- Dedicated URL for promo page.
Contact: [email protected]
What you can do to support #ReStart
If you have your own recovery plan in place, let the World Ski Awards team know and they will include this in their #ReStart campaign.
Do share any positive news stories and experiences that can offer hope or inspiration to others. World Ski Awards will interview you about your #ReStart efforts. Or send any day-to day practical guidance and recovery advice that can aid the collective effort.
Contact: [email protected]