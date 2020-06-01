World Ski Awards launches #ReStart initiative

World Ski Awards has unveiled a new initiative that aims to galvanise the recovery efforts of the global ski tourism industry in the wake of Covid-19.

#ReStart will serve as a resource of information, practical advice, marketing and PR support, and a platform to aid the recovery of ski businesses. By bringing the industry together, the collective campaign aims to enable it to emerge from the crisis stronger.

#ReStart offers ski companies a complimentary platform to showcase themselves in these challenging times to its global audience of both the ski industry and the ski consumer.

The World Ski Awards team will create a free promotional platform for participating organisations within worldskiawards.com. Free features include:

A 150-word company overview.

Image gallery to showcase each organisation.

Streaming YouTube promo video.

Press article to highlight business.

Posting to World Ski Awards social media channels.

Feature within monthly newsletter.

Dedicated URL for promo page.

Contact: [email protected]

What you can do to support #ReStart

If you have your own recovery plan in place, let the World Ski Awards team know and they will include this in their #ReStart campaign.

Do share any positive news stories and experiences that can offer hope or inspiration to others. World Ski Awards will interview you about your #ReStart efforts. Or send any day-to day practical guidance and recovery advice that can aid the collective effort.

