THE FRIENDS™ EXPERIENCE FLAGSHIP LOCATION IN LAS VEGAS NOW OPEN AT MGM GRAND

The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Vegas is now open at MGM Grand, inviting fans to step into the world of the legendary series—this time in the city that played host to one of the show’s most memorable storylines. The highly anticipated flagship attraction welcomes fans into the world of the beloved series with re-created sets, iconic props, and behind-the-scenes content, plus Vegas-only experiences designed specially for this location.

“More than 30 years ago, we created a show about that unique time in every twenty-something’s life when your friends become your family. We never could have imagined the global impact FRIENDS would have after all these years and, while New York was home, Las Vegas holds a special place. It’s where the cast first bonded and where the characters made some unforgettable choices. Those episodes captured the spirit, spontaneity and heart of the show. The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Vegas is an absolute thrill and brings it all back—we’re so excited fans get to experience it,” said FRIENDS Co-Creators and Executive Producers, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and Executive Producer and Director, Kevin S. Bright.

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group, “The One in Vegas” brings the show’s most memorable moments to life with multiple set recreations, including Monica and Rachel’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s recliner-filled living room, Central Perk, the famous fountain and orange couch, and the “PIVOT!” scene.

The West Coast flagship location also features a Vegas-exclusive wedding chapel set inspired by Ross and Rachel’s unforgettable night on the Strip. Fans can pose, propose, exchange vows, or just laugh –no permanent marker mustaches required.

Sprinkled throughout the experience are unforgettable props and costumes from the series, including a replica of Joey’s gladiator outfit from the Vegas episodes, Phoebe’s taxi, Rachel’s 18-page letter (front and back), the Ugly Naked Guy poking device, the turkey head, and so much more.

To kick off the opening of The One in Vegas, The FRIENDS™ Experience hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration yesterday.

“Las Vegas was the backdrop for some of the show’s most hilarious and heartfelt moments,” said Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Productions. “Bringing those stories to life in the city where they unfolded makes this location especially meaningful for The FRIENDS™ Experience and for Original X Productions. Whether reenacting ‘PIVOT!,’ catching up at our Central Perk replica, or proposing at the wedding chapel, there’s something for everyone to discover and smile about.”

Tickets start at $39 and are available now at friendstheexperience.com/vegas/. A FRIENDS-themed retail store, open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests, offers exclusive Las Vegas merchandise and collectible items.

A FRIENDS retail space will feature exclusive merchandise for fans to take home a piece of the experience. From apparel to memorabilia, the store will offer must-have items for anyone wanting to remember their time at “The One in Vegas” —with even more surprises on the way as the space continues to roll out.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests can also enjoy a limited-time FRIENDS-inspired lobby display at MGM Grand, viewable now through August 5th.

The FRIENDS™ Experience, voted as one of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Best New Attractions and featured in CNN’s 12 Best Immersive Experiences around the world, is a must-visit destination for fans of all ages. Its Las Vegas flagship is located within The District at MGM Grand adjacent to the Grand Garden Arena. Fans can visit friendstheexperience.com/Vegas for more information.