Boeing losses plane maker crown to Airbus

Boeing recorded net orders for just 54 planes on 2019, the lowest number in at least two decades.

The figure compares with 893 orders in the previous year.

At the same time, deliveries fell by 53 per cent to 380 planes, the lowest number since 2007.

Deliveries were largely composed of the 787 Dreamliner, of which 158 were handed over.

The company remains in crisis as the grounding of the 737 Max approaches its first anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft type has been banned from commercial operation since March last year after two crashes in which 346 people were killed.

Boeing said it would halt production of the 737 Max this month.

David Calhoun this week took over as chief executive of the struggling manufacturing giant as it battles to revive its fortunes.

Taking up the job, he said: “Working together, we will strengthen our safety culture, improve transparency and rebuild trust with our customers, regulators, suppliers and the flying public.

“With the strength of our team, I’m confident in the future of Boeing, including the 737 Max.”

The latest figures mean the United States-based company has lost its title as the largest plane maker in the world to bitter European rival Airbus.

Airbus itself earlier reported record deliveries, sending 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.

The European company also added 768 net orders.