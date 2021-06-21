Boeing begins testing 737-10 Max

Boeing has successfully completed a test flight of the 737-10 Max, the largest variant in the family.

The airplane took off from Renton Field in Renton, Washington, at 10:07 and landed at 12:38 at Boeing Field in Seattle.

“The airplane performed beautifully,” said 737 chief pilot, Jennifer Henderson.

“The profile we flew allowed us to test the airplane’s systems, flight controls and handling qualities, all of which checked out exactly as we expected.”

The flight was the start of a comprehensive test program for the 737-10.

Boeing will work closely with regulators to certify the airplane prior to its scheduled entry into service in 2023.

“The 737-10 is an important part of our customers’ fleet plans, giving them more capacity, greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“Our team is committed to delivering an airplane with the highest quality and reliability.”

The 737-10 can carry up to 230 passengers.

It also incorporates environmental improvements, cutting carbon emissions by 14 per cent and reducing noise by 50 per cent compared to next-generation 737s.