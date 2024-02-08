Beyond Safari: Out-there adventures with Cartology Travel

When it comes to experiencing Africa’s diverse wildlife and epic natural landscapes, safari isn’t the only game around. Cartology Travel, an insider expert on the continent, maps out some of the most thrilling experiences for 2024 that don’t involve spotting the Big Five.

Much editorial coverage tends to focus on traditional safaris that tick off signature wildlife such as lion, leopard and rhino. But incredible as these are, there are many more ways to see the continent – adventures that will take you out and off the beaten track for close encounters of a wild kind. When it comes to travel trends in Africa for 2024, the travel industry is seeing more travellers seeking authentic, immersive experiences in wild, remote regions – experiences in which travellers can engage with wildlife and local communities in a meaningful way, with conservation at the forefront. Here, family-run bespoke luxury travel agency Cartology Travel, named one of Condé Nast Traveler’s (USA) Top Travel Specialists for 2023 (Africa Region), recommends a few of its highlights for 2024.

Encounters with the gorillas of the Congo

Best for: anyone seeking a meaningful connection with the natural world

Feel like a true explorer as you discover the remote Congo Basin in the Republic of Congo, trekking to observe western lowland gorillas. Staying in some of our favourite lodges and travelling between camps by walking, wading and even kayaking, this trip – a personal favourite of Cartology co-founder Justin Huxter – showcases the incredible biodiversity of the region. Combine with the equally remote Central Africa Republic, where you may even spot a rare pangolin. Gorilla sightings in both countries are probably the most intimate you’ll experience on the continent.



Source to sand: follow the waters of the Okavango Delta

Best for: modern-day adventurers and citizen scientists

Discover the source of one of the most iconic wilderness areas on earth as you trace the system to its source in the highlands of Angola. Spend time with award-winning National Geographic explorers and scientists, led by brothers Chris and Steve Boyes, in their quest to find, learn and protect the source of Okavango, Zambezi and Kwando River systems. During the expedition, you’ll be exploring areas that very few people have set foot in, encountering myriad species of frog, fish and insects as you follow the waters south through the Cubango Game Reserve, an extraordinary conservation area set up by Angolan national Stefan van Wyk, who set aside the land to protect it from logging. Cross through Namibia’s largest protected wetland, Nkasa Rupara National Park, an important wildlife corridor for animal migrations and then make your way into the incomparable Delta of Botswana before finishing in the desert sands of the Kalahari where the waters end their journey.

Mountain biking in Kenya or Rwanda

Best for: keen cyclists in search of a new challenge

There are few different options for those looking for an off-road adventure in East Africa. Stretch the legs as you cycle from lodge to lodge getting closer to nature and making you appreciate your refreshing sundowner drink even more. For those looking for something even more unique, try heli-biking on the slopes of Mt Kenya, discovering some of the best trails and scenery in Kenya as you get dropped off at 4,200m and cruise down the mountain slopes. Or for something more relaxed, enjoy a day’s biking from your lodge as an alternative to a game drive. In Rwanda, mountain biking takes you to the places most tourists don’t get to see in the land of a thousand hills – enjoy spectacular views, tough trails and a real sense of accomplishment.

Great Rift Valley trek in Kenya

Best for: anyone wanting to experience the cradle of humanity

This five-day adventure will really take you off-the-beaten path amid the landscape of the Great Rift Valley, discovering the untouched beauty of the Lake Natron region. You’ll be hiking volcanoes, and trekking through Masai villages and down into the Rift Valley – not only is there incredible scenery but amazing bird life as well as evidence of the earliest hominids, so you will literally be walking in the footsteps of history.

A seven-day multi-experience adventure through Kenya

Best for: all-round thrill seekers

Get out of the vehicle and explore Kenya in a variety of ways as you walk, bike, slide, raft and drive your way across the country seeing some of the most scenic spots as well as viewing the incredible wildlife in the Masai Mara.

An epic self-drive road trip adventure in Namibia

Best for: intrepid travellers who want to get away from the regular tourist trails

Namibia is one of southern Africa’s stars, still off-the-radar for many – a land of just two million people and a lot of empty space. It has the Namib Desert, colonial-era German architecture and the ancient rock art at Twyfelfontein, Namibia’s first World Heritage Site. This self-drive adventure combines all the elements of a cross-country rally with a traditional expedition as you navigate your way around Namibia’s incredible landscape in your own vehicle – albeit with the security of being supported by a professional crew who create unique experiences along the way. Each night, the various vehicles meet at the designated camp – luxury accommodation meets safari tent – to regale each other with stories from the day’s adventure and bond under the clear African sky.

All prices are available on request. For booking enquiries visit www.cartologytravel.com or follow @cartologytravel on Instagram.