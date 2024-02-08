Mondrian - Ibiza’s Most Inspired Retreat - Announces 2024 Season Opening

Mondrian has landed on the White Isle and is set to welcome guests for its first full Ibiza season on 28th April 2024. The striking new 154-room design-led hotel is in the island’s idyllic natural port, Cala Llonga.

With Mondrian renowned for creating edifying spaces in some of the world’s most exciting destinations, Mondrian Ibiza is the choice for people seeking a contemporary and cosmopolitan hangout surrounded by jaw-dropping nature.

The hotel sits upon the pine-clad hills of Cala Llonga’s picture-perfect landscape, spanning views across luscious greenery and the glistening Mediterranean Sea. The Cala Llonga region is a serene escape from the bustling tourist spots while being easily accessible, with Ibiza town and Santa Eularia just a moment’s drive away.

The space is designed by Beades Architects and Cuarto Interior to complement the exceptional topography of the island. Guests are welcomed with an immersive entrance that awakens the senses - combining nature, art and design. Large glass windows immediately acquaint guests with the beautiful landscape surrounding them, erasing the barriers between what is inside and outside. The walls are adorned with artwork curated by London-based collective Gone Rogue, selected to capture the essence of Ibiza, such as the sun and the moon with pieces like ‘ASH’ by Corine van Voorbergen and ‘Kissing of the Sun and the Moon’ by Lauren Baker. The sea is represented by ‘Ocean View’ By Hannah Nijsten in the Lobby Lounge.

Art is integral to Mondrian’s ethos of creating spaces which reflect culture and celebrate a global community of innovators and thought leaders. For 2024, guests can expect an expertly curated programme of events connecting island creators.

Designed with an ethos of refined simplicity, the rooms at Mondrian Ibiza offer a serene interpretation of the surrounding landscape using local raw materials reimagined in new forms - wood, leather, linen, stone, or cement is the selection for finishes and furniture. Signature pieces such as intertwined natural leather webbing headboards represent old Balearic furnishings, and the Wooden slat cabinets are inspired by the dry docks where fishermen keep their boats and utensils by the sea.

The Mondrian Grand Suite beckons for the ultimate realm of leisure. A 62 square-meter sanctuary with a generous 80 square-meter private terrace complete with day beds, a private cabana and an intimate al fresco dining area combining luxury and complete privacy.

Mondrian Ibiza and neighbouring Hyde Ibiza span seven diverse food and drink concepts set to redefine the Cala Llonga restaurant scene. Two new restaurants are set to open in 2024: Niko at Mondrian Ibiza and Sonrojo right on the beach.

Niko is an understated Japanese restaurant meticulously designed by Cuarto Interior to infuse traditional Japanese and Mediterranean culture. The sushi bar, where diners can see freshly caught fish prepared in front of them, is a work of art. Made of natural stone with pieces embedded throughout by the Spanish artist Esther Rosa. Niko is a journey through the senses where premium ingredients and exceptional presentation are set to a sophisticated ambience.

Sonrojo appears as a beachside haven with a soundtrack of Balearic beats to accompany the beautiful Cala Llonga coastline. Sonrojo serves delicious Spanish cuisine, including fresh paella and freshly grilled fish, capturing the essence of the Ibiza lifestyle.

Mondrian Ibiza’s part coffee bar, part local marketplace, The Perq, brings a dose of metropolitan coffee culture to the bohemian island, and Sun & Moon, Mondrian Ibiza’s all-day bar hangout which offers light bites and drinks served against the backdrop of unparalleled sea views.

As a standard, each room features a king-size bed, terrace, spacious ensuite, and statement interiors that evoke immediate calm and comfort. The portfolio expands to Forest View Studios and one-bedroom suites with separate living spaces. Sea-view suites offer uncompromised views of the exceptional coast, and the Mondrian Panoramic Seaview Suite is complete with a large wrap-around balcony.

Guests lounging at the poolside can enjoy healthy, light bites from Bungalow, a bohemian poolside bar with sun lounger service and a sushi and sashimi menu. Mexican restaurant Cuyo is defined by humble, locally and sustainably sourced ocean-to-table food and a menu of mezcal or tequila-based cocktails made with seasonal fruit and a list of natural and biodynamic wines combined with other bottles from emblematic vineyards.

Mondrian is also a place for families to make memories, with a dedicated indoor playground and kids’ pool. Allowing guests to enjoy an authentic Balearic experience, Mondrian offers a boat dock with public ferry access to Ibiza Town, Santa Eularia, and the peaceful haven of Formentera.

Mondrian Ibiza will open for summer 2024 on 28th April.

Mondrian Ibiza is now accepting reservations for the 2024 season. For guests looking for the hottest deal, Dis-loyalty, Ennismore’s game-changing travel and food membership, gives members 50% off newly opened hotels within their Collective, meaning guests can enjoy half-price rates on all stays at Mondrian Ibiza between 28th April and 28th July 2024.