ITB app and ITBxplore with new features

In only a few weeks, the halls of the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show and ITB Berlin Convention will open from 5 to 7 March on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds. This year, a mobile app with many useful features is again available to attendees. The platform ITBxplore has been further developed for the laptop and equipped with a range of new features. Both tools help visitors, exhibitors and the media prepare for a successful visit.

ITBxplore: focus on networking

With ITBxplore, users once again have an innovative, digital platform at their fingertips for networking and research. In the run-up to ITB Berlin they can navigate the exhibitor portfolio, plan their visit to the ITB Berlin Convention and schedule appointments. After buying a ticket to ITB Berlin or obtaining accreditation, users can create a free personal profile on ITBxplore, giving them access to all functions.

The ITBxplore experience is all about networking. Users can make their profiles visible, search for exhibitors, and engage with them and other attendees through the online chat. Buyers Circle members, the handpicked senior buyers at ITB Berlin, are marked ’ITB Buyers Circle’ under ITBxplore, making it even easier to identifying them.

Exhibitor lists and product highlights provide a comprehensive overview of the global markets and products at ITB Berlin 2024. The hall plan makes planning easy and pinpoints the stands of individual exhibitors. As well as tried and tested features, users can look forward to many innovations this year – including an optimised diary management tool in the Communication Center, additional diary functions that link to Outlook, and simplified functions for requesting and confirming dates. Updating a profile is easier now too. Based on a user’s own personal interests, the system suggests tailored business contacts.

The programme section under ITBxplore lists a wide range of events, including the official ITB Berlin Convention programme featuring numerous keynote speeches, masterclasses, expert panels, product presentations, roundtables and other live formats. Users can search the programme with filters according to time, theme track and stage, and can bookmark their personal highlights, which are automatically inserted into their diary. Selected convention content can be streamed via the digital platform.

The app provides comprehensive information, ranging from an exhibitor list to hall plans, and enables seamless integration of personal data for efficient networking.

The ITB app can be obtained from the App Store or the Google Play Store ahead of the show and will be available for downloading soon. Four simple steps are all it takes to use the app. After downloading the app, registering and synchronising their data on ITBxplore, users can explore all the functions the app offers. Users who previously installed the ITB app on their smartphone in 2023 can simply download the latest version.

Among the app’s main features are a product list, job openings, a speaker list, a bookmarking and memo function, a QR code generator for networking, a ticket wallet and a selfie camera. Content is available in either English or German. More details are available by visiting ITB App. https://www.itb.com/en/itb-berlin-for-visitors/itb-app/