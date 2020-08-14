Bespoke Hotels to manage ex-Shearings properties

Bespoke Hotels has finalised a five-year hotel management agreement covering 40 ex-Shearings hotels.

Almost all of the hotels from the Bay, Coast & Country and Country Living collections have joined the Bespoke banner - effective immediately.

These will include the Windermere Hotel, the Caledonian in Fort William, the Ship & Castle in St Mawes and the newly refurbished St George in Harrogate.

Having been closed since March, Bespoke Hotels will gradually start to re-open these hotels over the coming months.

“Two great hotels in the Lake District – the Derwentwater Hotel & Manor Apartments and the Windermere - as well as the Pitlochry Hydro have been earmarked to reopen first, in late August,” commented Bespoke Hotels regional director, Paul FitzGerald, who will be internally leading the project.

Ledger Holidays earlier acquired the Shearings brand, with the company having been put into administration earlier this year.

“This news is particularly welcome in these trying times for our industry,” added Bespoke Hotels chief executive, Thomas Greenall.

“This new arrangement ensures that we can create jobs at a challenging time for employees in the sector.”

Formed in 2000, Bespoke Hotels has grown to represent over 200 properties worldwide, and now stands as largest independent hotel group un the UK.

Ranging from specialist golfing hotels, to award-winning spa resorts and chic city centre properties, the group prides itself on a diverse roster and a unique, individualised management style.