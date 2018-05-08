Bereni appointed president of Air Corsica

Luc Bereni has become the new president of the board of management at Air Corsica.

Born in Bastia 57 years ago, and having graduated from the University of Paris I, Bereni began his career in air transport early, in 1985.

He has held various positions with responsibilities in several renowned French airlines.

Commercial director of Air Corsica from 2000 to 2007, he returned to the company in January 2019 by joining the board.

Bereni said: “In these moments, I measure the heavy responsibility which is from now on mine to continue and lead the way which was indicated to us more than 30 years ago by our elders.

“The task before us is immense, and much of it still remains to be accomplished.”

Bereni succeeds Philippe Dandrieux to the position, who will now serve as strategic advisor to the board.

Marie-Hélène Casanova-Servas, chairwoman of the supervisory board, added: “I am very happy to see these new responsibilities entrusted to Luc Bereni, a native of France and an experienced aviation professional.

“The newly appointed president will be able to count on Hervé Pierret to continue the work undertaken 30 years ago by Philippe Ceccaldi and his pioneering team, of which Philippe Dandrieux was already a part of.

“I have no doubt about the future success of this atypical and endearing company, which now includes more than 700 employees who are committed to the daily mobility of our compatriots and visitors of our island, and whose main objective is to be at the service of Corsicans and Corsica.”