Air Corsica welcomes first A320neo to fleet

Air Corsica has taken delivery of its first of two Airbus A320neo aircraft on lease from ICBC Leasing.

With this delivery, the airline becomes the first French A320neo operator.

The airline’s A320neo is powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines and is configured in a single-class cabin layout, seating 186 passengers.

Each passenger will benefit from a modern cabin that includes USB ports to charge electronic devices during flight.

In addition, the aircraft’s lavatories are designed to facilitate access for passengers with reduced mobility.

The two Air Corsica A320neo aircraft will replace the older aircraft in its fleet and will operate on the airline’s main domestic and European networks.

Air Corsica is currently operating a fleet of six A320 aircraft.