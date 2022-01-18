Belize to introduce mandatory Covid-19 insurance

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has released new safe travel standards for any persons entering the country.

Effective from February 15th, all visitors are required to apply for Belize Travel Health Insurance – a mandatory insurance that helps protect travellers against incurred medical and non-medical expenses if they test positive for Covid-19 during their stay.

Authorities said the move would further protect the health and wellbeing of international visitors and Belizeans from Covid-19.

The cost of the policy is US$18 and provides coverage for up to US$50,000 in medical expenses related to treatment of Covid-19 for a period of 21 days.

This insurance plan will come online under the public health regulations and provide cover for lodging expenses due to quarantine up to $2,000 USD (max $300/day USD).

Travellers will also be covered for emergency assistance services such as air evacuation and emergency expenses related to pre-existing conditions.

Furthermore, it covers trip cancellations and expenses incurred by Covid-19 positive travellers for extended stays.

In the past year, Belize has implemented several traveller protocols to keep visitors feeling safe, including the Tourism Gold Standard Program and Travel Belize app, which enables travellers to seamlessly plan their vacation with certified hotels and tour operators (an entry requirement).