Belfry Hotel reveals refreshed look for golfers

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has unveiled updates to its award-winning Brabazon course at Betfred British Masters.

Located in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire, the property is considered England’s Leading Resort by voters the World Travel Awards.

The Brabazon, which opened at the Belfry over 40 years ago, has undergone several enhancements to bring it up to date with new technologies and to make it more challenging.

The 160-acre course has been lengthened to 7,310 yards from 7,255 yards, and has received updates to the 8th, 10th and 18th holes which bring the prominent hazards back into play.

The update also introduces new additional fourth tees to greatly improve the golfing experience while remaining a par 72 course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8th hole, a stroke index one, plays straight into the prevailing wind, with the bunker on the right coming into play at 270-290 yards, has been lengthened by 23 yards with a raised tee position.

The 10th hole has been lengthened by eight yards and has been raised by a metre.

The new position and alignment are where Seve Ballesteros hit from in the Hennessey Cup, 1978 and again in the Ryder Cup in 1985.

Finally, the 18th hole has been lengthened by 24 yards and raised by two metres, straight into the prevailing wind direction, bringing the prominent hazards back into play, including a bunker to the right and the lake.

Angus Macleod, director of golf courses and estates at the Belfry Hotel & Resort worked on the updates to the course with this team.

He said: “It has been absolutely fantastic updating and improving the Brabazon course to make it more challenging; it gives the team and I a real sense of satisfaction and achievement to be a part of golfing history.

“It is a real honour that the Belfry team has the confidence in us to make these changes to the iconic course.”

The Betfred British Masters 2021 marked the British Masters fourth visit to the resort, and the 18th European Tour tournament to be held at the resort, as the Belfry hosted the championship on three previous occasions between 2006 and 2008.