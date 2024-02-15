From Luxurious Glomes to Cozy Cabins – Find Your Perfect Stay in Nova Scotia

The gateway to Atlantic Canada and only a 6-hour flight from the UK, Nova Scotia is filled to the brim with stunning natural beauty and diverse cultures. The province is home to a myriad of small, independent accommodations from cozy, off-grid cabins and luxurious waterfront glomes to an exclusive vineyard farmhouse and wilderness yurts. Check out our top picks to experience Nova Scotia’s nature and local flavours this year:

Nalu Retreat: Perched on a granite cliff, overlooking Porter’s Lake only 30 minutes from the capital, Halifax this retreat offers solitude with all the conveniences of the city. Soak in the views from your private outdoor hot tub, immerse yourself in nature on the nearby trails at Crowbar Lake Wilderness Area, relax by the fireplace or in the stargazing Zen loft, and indulge in delicious local farm-to-table meals. Relax and rejuvenate, surrounded by nature with all the luxuries of a boutique hotel! Click here for more information.

Planters Ridge Winery: Located next to the artisanal winery, this recently renovated farmhouse, which was built in 1864, features 3 luxurious bedrooms, each with their own spa like bathroom. An ideal place to have an authentic vineyard experience and take a break from the hustle and bustles of city life. Click here for more information.

White Point Beach Resort: Stay your way, at the edge of the sea choosing from a collection of experiences: guest rooms that bring the beautiful surroundings to your doorstep, oceanfront cottages where you can fall asleep to the sounds of the crashing waves, holiday homes featuring additional space and amenities for bringing everyone together and secluded luxury getaways in one-of-a-kind oceanfront treehouses, or lakeside glomes with private hot tubs for an intimate retreat. Click here for more information.

Sally’s Brook Wilderness: Overlooking the beautiful St. Ann’s Bay, in the heart of Cape Breton Island, alongside the world-renowned Cabot Trail, Sally’s Brook Wilderness features four off-grid cabins and two Starview tents offering cozy comfort and convenient access to a sparkling clean shared wash house with large shower rooms and a fully equipped cook house. Explore walking trails, relax in the wood-fired barrel sauna, star gaze beside crackling bonfires or choose unique day trip adventures to Destination Cape Smokey, North River Kayak Tours, Cabot Cape Breton, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, and the village of Baddeck – just to name a few! For more information click here.

As the River Bends: An eco-conscious retreat nestled along the tranquil Halfway River in the Annapolis Valley – Nova Scotia’s wine country. Guest can enjoy nature inspired experiences whilst staying at one of two luxury designed geodesic domes or at the solar powered treehouse. The domes feature a spacious bathroom with rainfall shower, well equipped kitchen space, queen beds, full-size bbq and hot tub. The Pine treehouse is ideal for those who love camping – hassle free! The treehouse features a private outdoor shower, toilet, queen bed, covered & screened in kitchen & living spaces, propane firepit and BBQ. For more information click here. https://www.novascotia.com/places-to-stay/accommodations/as-the-river-bends-retreat/8271

