Banyan Group Expands East China Portfolio With Opening of Angsana Zhoushan and Homm Wenzhou Nanxijia

Celebrating its 20th year in China, Banyan Group (“Banyan Tree Holdings Limited” or the “Group” – SGX: B58), an independent global hospitality company, has expanded its largest market to 36 operating hotels with the opening of Angsana Zhoushan and Homm Wenzhou Nanxijiang in Zhejiang Province in Eastern China. Two more hotels - Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay and Dhawa Beihai Weizhou Island - are set to open later this year. The Group is on track to celebrate a global milestone in November with the grand opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree in Singapore, its 100th hotel.

“These openings build on our growth in China as we mark our 20-year anniversary and approach our 100th hotel globally,” said Philip Ding, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations & Business Development, China, Banyan Group. “Zhejiang’s landscapes and cultural heritage are a perfect fit for Angsana’s spirit of exploration and Homm’s welcoming comfort. Both properties celebrate local traditions, promote ecological harmony and reflect our commitment to design-led, sustainable hospitality.”

Angsana Zhoushan - Island Vitality and Cultural Immersion

Known as the “city of a thousand islands”, Zhoushan is celebrated for its fishing villages, ancient temples and dramatic coastal scenery. Angsana Zhoushan is set at the foothills of Wujian Mountain in Putuo District, bordering Wuling Wetland Park and overlooking the Thousand Island Coast just east of Shanghai. Just 15 minutes from the ferry terminals, with direct boat access to Putuo Mountain and Dongji Island, the resort offers a vibrant yet tranquil base to connect with nature and local culture.

Inspired by Zhoushan’s maritime heritage, the hotel’s design incorporates textures from fishing nets, knots, feathers and stone - a contemporary tribute to traditional crafts and island life. Conceived as a “boat of dialogue”, its spaces invite guests to journey between nature and the soul.

The 222 guestrooms and villas combine natural materials with modern comforts, many with private onsen pools or courtyards. Signature wellness facilities include the award-winning Angsana Spa, as well as the Angsana Onsen with 16 outdoor pools and a dedicated children’s pool. A gym, indoor heated pool, yoga and meditation spaces and a terrace for morning stretches offer further opportunities for restoration and renewal.

Dining spans innovative Cantonese cuisine at Chun Feng Restaurant, global and local flavours at Market Place, light, health-focused creations at Lingbo and afternoon tea in the lobby lounge with panoramic views.

True to Angsana’s spirit of connecting guests with the destination, the “Angsana 101” programme offers cultural experiences such as fish basket weaving, cloisonné enamel making, sea salt lantern crafting and traditional incense card workshops. For younger guests, the Terra Kids Club features both indoor and outdoor spaces for ages three to six, encouraging exploration and creativity through play.

Homm Wenzhou Nanxijiang - A Riverside Home in the Mountains

On Zhejiang’s southeastern coast, Wenzhou is known for its lush mountains, tranquil valleys and river landscapes that change with the seasons. Homm Wenzhou Nanxijiang sits between the Yandang Mountains to the east and the Nanxi River to the west, blending Song Dynasty garden aesthetics with the natural surroundings to create a welcoming retreat.

The hotel offers 100 rooms and suites, including 20 family-friendly layouts in a dedicated parent–child building. At its heart is a hot spring complex fed by two mineral-rich wells, featuring 26 indoor and outdoor pools - from grotto springs to petal pools - set among stone forests, bamboo groves and mist-covered hills.

Sustainability and community connection are integral to the experience. Zhejiang’s endangered scaly-sided merganser inspires an origami installation in the lobby and each guest receives an origami keepsake at check-in - a warm Homm welcome and a reminder of biodiversity conservation.

Guests can explore at a leisurely pace with activities such as mountain hiking, lawn stargazing, riverside cycling and seasonal fruit picking. Family programmes encourage children to discover ecological balance through interactive learning.

Dining follows the seasons, with Nan Xiang Restaurant showcasing fresh local produce in Zhejiang-inspired dishes, Shanyin Bar serving coffee, handmade teas and light desserts and Star Bar offering cocktails and craft beers in a relaxed setting.

For more information, please visit www.angsana.com/china/angsana-zhoushan for Angsana Zhoushan and www.hommhotels.com/hotels/homm-wenzhou-nanxijiang for Homm Wenzhou Nanxijiang.