Embrace Unparalleled Exclusivity This New Year’s Eve at Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat

Curate the perfect end-of-year event for your inner circle with an ultra-luxurious takeover at Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat. Unwind with family and friends at a private 22-room sanctuary inspired by the shoreline resorts of Greece. Relish complete relaxation and personalised festivities in timeless Mediterranean elegance at the water’s edge of Ghantoot, halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Make the biggest celebration of the year unmistakably, exclusively yours.

Available for full buyout from 30 December 2025 - 2 January 2026, Anantara’s beachside haven becomes a canvas for a magical occasion. Sparkling wine welcomes each guest to their suite. Round-the-clock butler service and personal chefs cater for all whims and appetites. Limitless spa therapies blend cutting-edge technology with ancient rituals to soothe and energise at Anantara Spa. All with a dedicated event planner to assist as you transform the UAE’s most intimate oasis into the venue of your dreams.

Savour world-class facilities from Moroccan hammam, Himalayan salt saunas, and a cryotherapy plunge pool to a chic private cinema, state-of-the-art fitness centre, and Spartan-style cigar lounge. Craft signature scents and one-of-a-kind gifts at Arabic perfume workshops or learn recipes that will evoke memories of these moments again and again at Spice Spoons cooking courses. Master the art of making bespoke beverages in expert mixology classes. And enjoy a lavish portfolio of leisure activities such as guided yoga practice, glass kayaking, snorkelling, volleyball, and more.

A selection of sea view rooms, including the Royal Santorini Duplex Suite for guests of honour, provide individual refuge for couples and individuals, creating easy harmony between independence and interaction.

Culinary experiences are equally bespoke, with three signature venues to explore. Oia delights with Arabic and Moorish flavours served in a refined setting. Thalassa celebrates the fresh, vibrant cuisine of the Greek isles, while Apollo offers laid-back poolside bites and cocktails perfect for sun-drenched afternoons. Every element of dining is distinctively designed, from menus to locations, timings, and ambience. As for the grand finale celebrations themselves, each detail is tailored to your taste, whether planned yourself or with event specialists for a full-scale, show-stopping extravaganza.

The Ultimate Luxurious New Year Retreat

Starting from AED 220,000 per night

Minimum two-night stay | 30 December 2025 – 2 January 2026

Inclusions:

Full private retreat buyout with 22 sea-view rooms including the Royal Santorini Duplex Suite.

A premium bottle of sparkling refreshment & handcrafted delicacies from our chef in every room upon arrival.

24/7 dedicated butler service.

Daily gourmet dining across signature restaurants, with menus tailored by the Executive Chef.

A Private Signature Designer Dining - a chef-curated, multi-course feast, exclusively for retreat guests, served in beachfront elegance.

Daily spa indulgence with a personalised calendar of treatments and therapies for in house guests

Optional add-on experiences (available at an additional charge):

Mixology classes

Arabic perfume workshops

Spice Spoons cooking experiences

Yoga practice for individuals or groups



Entertainment and additional decorations may be arranged by the guest, if required. All add-on experiences are not included in the package and will be charged separately.

For more information and reservations, call +971 28170000, email [email protected] or visit www.anantara.com/en/santorini-abu-dhabi.