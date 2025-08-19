Lisbon in August: Sunsets and Local Festivities

Lisbon is set to welcome Festas do Mar from 28 August to 7 September 2025 in Cascais, just a 40-minute train ride from the city centre. For ten days, the bay will come alive with free open-air concerts by some of the country’s biggest artists, colourful fireworks over the Atlantic, traditional boat processions honouring Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes, artisan markets and freshly grilled seafood served just steps from the water.

Perfectly timed for late-summer travellers, the festivities pair beautifully with Lisbon’s world-famous sunsets, which are at their most captivating during the warmer months. As the heat of the day fades, the skies melt into pink, orange and lilac, casting a golden glow over the River Tagus and the Atlantic coast.

Visit Lisboa recommends these top spots for watching the sunset:

Cais das Colunas

In the heart of Lisbon beside Praça do Comércio, Cais das Colunas is one of the city’s most emblematic sunset spots. With the Tejo River at its base and marble columns framing the view, it offers a wide panorama and a serene atmosphere for quiet contemplation. As the day ends, golden light shimmers across the water, creating an enchanting setting for one of the city’s finest evening views.

Praia das Azenhas do Mar

In Sintra, this dramatic clifftop village offers a striking stage for sunset. Whitewashed houses perch above the Atlantic, glowing against the deep blue sea as the golden light fades. Sweeping ocean views and a calm, secluded atmosphere make it one of the region’s most memorable places to watch the sun go down, especially on clear summer days.

Cascais Bay

Known for its prime location and blend of tradition and sophistication, Cascais Bay is a natural choice for a late-afternoon stroll. As the sun dips, warm light washes over the marina, beaches and elegant architecture -the same waterfront that hosts Festas do Mar. Just steps from the historic centre, it’s the ideal spot to pair scenic beauty with a drink on a terrace or a walk along the promenade.

Seixal & Alcochete Riverfronts

On the south bank of the Tejo, the riverfronts of Seixal and Alcochete offer a distinctive perspective back towards Lisbon. Here, the broad expanse of water takes centre stage, giving uninterrupted views as the sun sets behind the skyline. The tranquil vibe and sweeping views create a relaxing counterpoint to the energy of the city, while keeping Lisbon close.

Whether basking in Lisbon’s golden light or dancing barefoot on the sand beneath a sky lit by fireworks, late summer in Lisbon and Cascais offers an unforgettable escape.

For more information, ideas and inspiration on visiting Lisbon, go to www.visitlisboa.com