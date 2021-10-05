Badrutt’s Palace to manage El Paradiso in St. Moritz

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel will manage El Paradiso mountain restaurant and club for the upcoming winter season, bringing the legendary culinary experience of the St. Moritz hotel to the slopes.

El Paradiso is the most prestigious mountain locale in St. Moritz.

The famed venue enjoys a distinguished reputation as the favourite slope-side hotspot for generations of St. Moritz jetsetters to spend winter afternoons soaking up the mountain views, sipping champagne and letting their hair down.

Richard Leuenberger, managing director of Badrutt’s Palace, said: “We are delighted to partner with our friends at Kusana to bring a new and exciting concept to the slopes of St. Moritz for our hotel guests, club members and other visitors alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to revealing more on the new concept over the coming months, but we can guarantee that we will spoil guests and club members with excellent food, drinks and entertainment (with a side of mountain-views) for an unforgettable experience.”

Badrutt’s Palace will bring its esteemed service, exclusive events, celebrated culinary experiences and after-hours entertainment to the mountain, while retaining the lively and playful character of the much-loved restaurant.

El Paradiso will also welcome guests during the summer seasons for an equally unforgettable culinary mountain experience with views of the sun-drenched Alpine range.

Erek Nuener, member of the management committee of Kusana and president of the board of directors of El Paradiso Hospitality Group, added: “What we share with Badrutt’s Palace are the qualities of dedication and passion for our service.

“We are confident in the knowledge that the future of El Paradiso mountain restaurant and club is in their capable hands, and that together we will be able to elevate the experience.

“The Engelhorn family who owns Kusana is renowned in the region for spectacular events and unforgettable restaurants, and they are excited to embark on this next chapter with Badrutt’s Palace.”