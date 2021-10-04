MSC Cruises to sail northern Europe this winter

MSC Cruises will introduce a northern Europe itinerary in the coming months, the first time the company has offered a winter programme in the region.

UK holidaymakers will have direct access to cosmopolitan cities, medieval culture and quaint villages right on their doorstep with weekly embarkation at Southampton’s brand-new Horizon Cruise terminal from November to April.

Starting from November 14th, MSC Magnifica will offer seven-night cruises visiting five of Europe’s most popular cities – the Northern Pearls.

The ship will call Hamburg, Germany; IJmuiden/Amsterdam, Netherlands; Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels, Belgium; Le Havre for Paris, France; Southampton for London, UK.

With extended stays in port of up to 12 hours, guests can really make the most of their time ashore.

Embarkation will be possible in each port, ensuring that there are plenty of convenient connections close for guests.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said “Following on from a full summer season with one of our newest ships, MSC Virtuosa, sailing in the UK, we are pleased to be able to bring another first to our British guests with a winter itinerary in northern Europe.

“MSC Magnifica, a popular ship with our guests, will offer weekly embarkation in Southampton from the brand-new Horizon Terminal at ABP Southampton that opened this summer.”