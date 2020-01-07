British Airways partners with Team GB and ParalympicsGB for Tokyo 2020

British Airways has been appointed the official airline partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

The airline will fly hundreds of athletes and support team, along with their equipment, to and from the games as part of the partnership.

British Airways has been supporting British Olympic and Paralympic athletes for over a decade, since the Beijing 2008 Games.

To mark the announcement, athletes from a range of sports officially launched the partnership at London Heathrow airport.

Representing skateboarding, which is being introduced at Tokyo for the first time, was 11-year-old Sky Brown who is set to be GB’s youngest summer Olympian, athlete Dina Asher-Smith, and boxer Cheavon Clarke who hopes to represent Team GB.

In addition, Ali Jawad, powerlifter, Maisie Summers-Newton, Para swimmer and Alfie Hewett, wheelchair tennis player, were also in attendance and all hope to represent ParalympicsGB.

With a long-standing history in supporting national sporting events and teams, British Airways will ensure Great Britain’s medal hopefuls arrive in Japan refreshed and ready to perform at their best.

The airline will fly hundreds of athletes back to the UK ready for a warm welcome at the end of the Games.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “We’re so proud to be the official airline of Team GB and ParalympicsGB for the fourth consecutive Games.

“The Olympic and Paralympics Games always instil a sense of national pride and it’s an honour to fly the best of British talent in sport and be part of their journey – from start to finish.”

The Olympic Games will take place between July 24th and August 9th and for the first time will include skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, karate and baseball/softball.

The Paralympic Games will take place from August 25th and September 6th, and for the first time will include Para badminton and Para taekwondo.