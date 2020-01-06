Qatar Airways launches Deutsche Bahn codeshare

Qatar Airways has announced a codeshare partnership with Deutsche Bahn, offering travellers seamless connections to and from eight key destinations in Germany.

The codeshare partnership with Deutsche Bahn, one of the largest railway operators in Europe, will provide passengers with connections to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Hannover, Leipzig, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Munich and Hamburg.

All travellers will arrive via Qatar Airways’ Frankfurt gateway.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “This codeshare agreement between Qatar Airways and Deutsche Bahn further strengthens the ties between Germany and Qatar.

“We have witnessed significant growing demand between Germany to Qatar and beyond.

“Our new codeshare destinations not only meet that demand, but provide a service for our valued passengers in Doha, and from dozens of destinations globally to new, exciting places to explore in Germany.”

Qatar Airways currently operates 35 weekly flights between Doha and Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin.

Berthold Huber, member of the management board for passenger transport of Deutsche Bahn, said: “We are very pleased to further intensify our successful and long-standing Rail&Fly cooperation with Qatar Airways through our new codeshare agreement.

“The Qatar Airways and Deutsche Bahn codeshare offers our joint customers a seamless, easy and flexible journey to and from different German cities.”